Police investigate rash of Flamborough garage break-ins

Hamilton Police are investigating four garage break-ins that took place in Flamborough on Nov. 6 and 7.

According to a police media release, the four residences were located in the area of Highway 5 and Rock Chapel Road, Grindstone Way and Waterwheel Crescent, and Riley Street and Meagan Street.

Police said suspects targeted vehicles parked in the driveway in three of the four incidents, using garage-door openers in the vehicle to gain access to the garages.

A vehicle and trailer were taken in one of the break-ins and while the trailer has since been recovered, a grey 2013 Lexus RX350 SUV is still missing.