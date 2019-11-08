Police investigate rash of Flamborough garage break-ins

Hamilton Police are investigating four garage break-ins that took place in Flamborough on Nov. 6 and 7.
According to a police media release, the four residences were located in the area of Highway 5 and Rock Chapel Road, Grindstone Way and Waterwheel Crescent, and Riley Street and Meagan Street.
Police said suspects targeted vehicles parked in the driveway in three of the four incidents, using garage-door openers in the vehicle to gain access to the garages.
A vehicle and trailer were taken in one of the break-ins and while the trailer has since been recovered, a grey 2013 Lexus RX350 SUV is still missing.
Police are asking the public to check their home security systems for any suspicious activity on Nov. 6 and 7 and to keep an eye out for the stolen vehicle.
They also advise removing any garage door openers from vehicles as criminals may target your vehicle in order to gain access to your residence.
Anyone with information they believe could assist police with these investigation is asked to contact Det. Richard Vanderboom at 905-546-2377 or Det.-Sgt. Marco DelConte at 905-546-3851.
To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.
