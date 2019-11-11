It is a slow and snowy commute home with HSR buses reporting delays of up to an hour in the city and police and emergency services reporting numerous accidents on highways in and around Hamilton and the GTA, as well as in the Kitchener, Brantford and Haldimand-Norfolk areas.

Paramedics, police and weather updates are all advising drivers to be very careful on the evening commute and, for those who can, to stay off the roads.

Hamilton paramedics were on the scene of five separate vehicle accidents around 1:30 p.m., well before the heavy drive home started.

"With conditions forecasted to deteriorate, please stay off area roads if possible," the service tweeted out around that same time. "If you must be out, please adjust driving times, stopping distances, and drive for conditions."

By 4:30 p.m., the CAA in the Hamilton area had 638 calls. The average wait time was around 40 minutes.

Meanwhile, an hour later, the HSR was advising city buses are experiencing delays of up to one hour on multiple downtown and Mountain routes due to the weather and road conditions.

Eastbound traffic on Highway 407 slowed to a halt just before 6 p.m. following a four-vehicle collision in Mississaugaaccording to the OPP. Crews began opening lanes 40 minutes later.

At 7 p.m., Ministry of Ontario traffic cameras showed heavy snow covering the QEW between Hamilton and Niagara and on the Skyway Bridge.

In Hamilton, city crews are working on plowing priority roads, the city said just after 3 p.m. Residents can check the city's plow tracker app for updates on municipal snowplow activity.

The snow has also caused a number of cancellations and closures in the community tonight.