STORM WATCH Update: Snow deteriorting road conditions for drive home this afternoon

Paramedics, police and weather reports are all advising drivers to be very careful on the afternoon commute and for others not commuting to stay off the roads if possible.
Hamilton paramedics were on the scene of five separate vehicle accidents at about 1:30 this afternoon, well before the heavy drive home starts in rush hour.
"With conditions forecasted to deteriorate, pleas stay off area roads if possible," the service tweeted out around that same time. "If you must be out, please adjust driving times, stopping distances, and drive for conditions."
Old man winter reared his ugly head today, meaning mean big headaches for the afternoon commute.
The season's first real dumping of snow started this morning and only expected to get worse this afternoon and evening in Hamilton following a winter storm warning from Environment Canada calling for up to 30 cm of snow.
Snow and blowing snow will become heavy at times this afternoon and evening, the weather agency warns.
Northeast winds off of Lake Ontario combined with the higher terrain of the Niagara escarpment will lead to greater amounts near Hamilton eastward across northern Niagara. These areas could see total snowfall amounts of 25 to 30 cm by early Tuesday morning.
The heavy snow could impact road conditions, and blowing snow is expected to reduce visibility.
"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," the weather agency said.
Environment Canada is forecasting a high of -2 C Monday.
Ontario Provincial Police are already receiving reports of several vehicles into the ditch throughout the GTA and surrounding roadways. OPP are reminding motorists to adjust driving for changing weather conditions
Around 11:30 a.m. Hamilton police said they had not yet seen a spike in traffic or collision calls.
"Adjust your driving to winter conditions," says Hamilton police spokesperson Jackie Penman. "Take it slow and give people room."
By lunch time, CAA had received 236 calls since midnight in Hamilton, however the majority of those calls were for battery or light service. The average wait time was 28 minutes, which CAA said is the normal average.
A chilly week is expected to continue with daytime highs of -3 C and -1 C Tuesday and Wednesday and nighttime lows of -9 C and -4 C respectively.
The greatest snowfall on record for this day in history was in 1983 when Hamilton got 8.6. cm.
