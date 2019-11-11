Lack of communication after Waterdown fire frustrates Tony's Shoe customers

Fantauzzi says dealing with the aftermath of the fire has been stressful and slow-going. The issue has been compounded by health issues. The insurance company is still involved and assessing his claim, effectively tying the cobbler’s hands until they have created an inventory of each item.

“It’s in the insurance’s hands,” said Fantauzzi. “I don’t know what else to tell them.”

The business owner takes issue with negative comments from customers. He set up a temporary location, but most didn’t come to pick up their clothes, he said.

“I paid $1,500 out of my pocket to be there just to satisfy the customers,” he said.

Eager to get back into business — and into his home, located immediately above the Main Street North shop, Fantauzzi is growing frustrated, too.

“I want go get back in business too. I’m out of a home, I’m out of a business and everything else,” he said. “And if people think I’m dicking them around, that pisses me off because I’m not.”

Giannoccaro, currently out about $400, says he was told to purchase a new pair of shoes, which would be reimbursed. And while he understands dealing with insurance takes time, the lack of communication is what’s frustrating him most.

“He was the one who said, ‘Go ahead and buy the new shoes; they are cutting the cheques today,’” said Giannoccaro, who claims he never heard back from the business owner after that.

“It was just so poorly handled,” he said.

Fantauzzi said a meeting with the insurance company was slated for Nov. 11.

“I’m at their mercy now — literally at their mercy.”

Customers can connect with Fantauzzi by calling his cell at 647-702-6401.