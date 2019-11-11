Lack of communication after Waterdown fire frustrates Tony's Shoes customers

Months after a fire forced Tony’s Shoe Repair and Dry Cleaning out of its Main Street North shop, customers are left wondering where they stand with its owner.
Lack of communication has frustrated some customers, including Carlo Giannoccaro, who didn’t know about the Aug. 9 fire that saw flames erupt at the back of the shop, causing an estimated $200,000 in damage.
When he went to pick up his cycling shoes, he was surprised to see a note on the door explaining there had been a fire at the location but no contact information for the business or its owner, Vince Fantauzzi.
“There was no contact to get a hold of him,” he said.
Giannoccaro reached out to the Waterdown Business Improvement Area, and they sent him to M and M Products and Quality Home Appliances, where Fantauzzi had temporarily set up shop for about a month to provide customers an opportunity to pick up their clothing and settle any issues related to damaged items.
“He said, ‘No problem, I’ll get you your shoes back in a couple of days as soon as (the insurance company) lets me go in,’” said Giannoccaro, noting he was upset but was told his shoes weren’t damaged.
“A couple of days became weeks and it just kept getting dragged on and dragged on and dragged on.”
Giannoccaro isn’t alone.
Tony’s Shoes and Dry Cleaning customer Derek Immonen reports having issues connecting with the business owner.
“He still has $600 worth of my shirts and pants and won’t call me back,” he claimed in a Facebook post.
Fantauzzi says dealing with the aftermath of the fire has been stressful and slow-going. The issue has been compounded by health issues. The insurance company is still involved and assessing his claim, effectively tying the cobbler’s hands until they have created an inventory of each item.
“It’s in the insurance’s hands,” said Fantauzzi. “I don’t know what else to tell them.”
The business owner takes issue with negative comments from customers. He set up a temporary location, but most didn’t come to pick up their clothes, he said.
“I paid $1,500 out of my pocket to be there just to satisfy the customers,” he said.
Eager to get back into business — and into his home, located immediately above the Main Street North shop, Fantauzzi is growing frustrated, too.
“I want go get back in business too. I’m out of a home, I’m out of a business and everything else,” he said. “And if people think I’m dicking them around, that pisses me off because I’m not.”
Giannoccaro, currently out about $400, says he was told to purchase a new pair of shoes, which would be reimbursed. And while he understands dealing with insurance takes time, the lack of communication is what’s frustrating him most.
“He was the one who said, ‘Go ahead and buy the new shoes; they are cutting the cheques today,’” said Giannoccaro, who claims he never heard back from the business owner after that.
“It was just so poorly handled,” he said.
Fantauzzi said a meeting with the insurance company was slated for Nov. 11.
“I’m at their mercy now — literally at their mercy.”
Customers can connect with Fantauzzi by calling his cell at 647-702-6401.
