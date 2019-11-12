Is Monday’s record snowfall a sign of what’s in store for Hamilton?

We've had snow in late October and the early weeks of November before, but never a one-day wallop like we were expected to get Monday.
Hamilton was forecast to get as much as 30 centimetres of snow — more than three times the record for Nov. 11.
"The record for this date is nine centimetres of snow and clearly this is the heaviest snowfall on Remembrance Day ever. It will be remembered as the Remembrance Day storm," said Environment Canada senior climatologist Dave Phillips.
"And looking over 60 to 70 years of records, there has never been an earlier, heavier snowfall than this one," he said.
But the good news, Phillips said, is the storm looks like a "one-day wonder" rather than a taste of what is still to come this winter.
"This does not mean we will be shovelling, plowing and pushing until Easter. It's not like that at all," he said. "This does not mean that winter has closed in on us and we are in for the long haul. There could be more golf games in the Hamilton area despite what you are seeing today."
Over the next month, he added, "our forecast shows it to be warmer than normal."
But that was small comfort on Monday when the heavy snowfall created havoc on city streets and regional highways, slowing buses and vehicles, and caused accidents and evening event cancellations throughout the area.
Police and emergency services reported numerous crashes on highways in and around Hamilton and the GTA, as well as in the Kitchener, Brantford and Haldimand-Norfolk areas.
"It has been a busy day with a lot of winter weather driving-related collisions across the region," said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.
Meanwhile, the CAA in the Hamilton area had 727 calls as of 6 p.m. Monday, with drivers waiting more than 40 minutes on average. Most of the calls were for a tow, according to Nadia Matos, spokesperson for CAA South Central Ontario.
This was even before some of the heaviest snow was expected to fall through the night and into early Tuesday morning. But the number of calls, although higher than average in a 24-hour period, were not record-breaking.
City winter roads crews started the day by de-icing Hamilton's escarpment accesses and priority roads.
Bob Paul, city manager of roadway maintenance, said salters and sanders were out earlier in the day, with snow plows expected to be out in full force overnight and into Tuesday.
"It's out of the norm to have one (a snowstorm) this early," he said. However, Paul also noted there was a significant snowfall on Nov. 15 last year.
Paramedics, police and weather warnings all advised drivers to be very careful on the afternoon commute Monday and for those who could, to stay off the roads. By 3:30 p.m., Hamilton police had responded to 31 accidents, but that does not include drivers who self-reported fender benders and other small crashes at the accident reporting centre at Hamilton police headquarters.
"It's the first snowfall. Certainly, we have a higher than normal number," said spokesperson Jackie Penman.
A chilly week is expected to continue with Environment Canada calling for daytime highs of -4 C Tuesday and -2 C Wednesday, as well as nighttime lows of -10 C and -2 C, respectively.
The greatest snowfall on record for this day in history was in 1983 when Hamilton got 8.6 centimetres.
