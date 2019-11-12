The big dump: Hamilton sets a pair of snowfall records

When it comes to snow , we will definitely rememberRemembrance Day 2019.

We've had snow in late October and the early weeks of November before, but never a one-day wallop like we got on Monday.

A total of 17cm of snow fell at the Hamilton Airport on Monday and into Tuesday morning. The 13 centimetres that fell on Nov. 11 was a record, surpassing the nine centimetres that fell in 1983.

We also set a record for Nov. 12: the four centimetres that fell Tuesday morning was enough to surpass the three centimetres that arrived on the same day in 1984.

"Clearly this is the heaviest snowfall on Remembrance Day ever. It will be remembered as the Remembrance Day storm," said Environment Canada senior climatologist Dave Phillips.

"Looking over 60 to 70 years of records, there has never been an earlier, heavier snowfall than this one," he said.

But the good news, Phillips said, is the storm looks like a "one-day wonder" rather than a taste of what is still to come this winter.

"This does not mean we will be shovelling, plowing and pushing until Easter. It's not like that at all," he said. "This does not mean that winter has closed in on us and we are in for the long haul. There could be more golf games in the Hamilton area despite what you are seeing today."

Over the next month, he added, "our forecast shows it to be warmer than normal."

Police and emergency services reported numerous crashes on highways in and around Hamilton and the GTA, as well as in the Kitchener, Brantford and Haldimand-Norfolk areas.