How to set the right price for your Airbnb

Hocquard only has two rooms, which she rents separately, but hosts with more space can charge more, she says. Unusual properties like treehouses, villas, castles, geodesic domes and even planes or boats are known to fetch a premium.

Hocquard recommends hosts also take advantage of timing.

"A lot of people will lower the price at the last minute… to try to fill it up. I actually do the opposite," she says, noting many people book stays the day they want to check in. "I wait until I get like 70 per cent full (for the month) and then I raise the price a little bit on the remaining days and then at 80 per cent full I raise the price on the remaining days again."

Hocquard says the strategy works because people who are scrambling at the last minute to find a place are often willing to pay more.

It's also a good idea to capitalize on busy seasons — summer holidays, spring break or large festivals and events that will draw visitors from out of town.

"August is the busiest month for me so I will raise those prices way in advance," Hocquard says.

She also builds in time to spruce up her place. She closes her home to Airbnb in January, February and March to redecorate and prepare for the upcoming season.

Sometimes she gives her Airbnb posting a facelift too, adding details about the organic cotton sheets and unscented laundry detergent she offers.

"Just be as descriptive as possible in the listing," she says. "The name of the game is just setting expectations."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2019.

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press