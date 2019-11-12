Hamilton Hunger Report shows deepening poverty among families with children

Food bank visits among families with children increased 10 per cent last March compared to the previous year, according to Hamilton Food Share’s Hamilton Hunger Report.
The report is a yearly statistical snapshot of who is accessing food banks and hot meal programs in the city.
Figures show that nearly 5,000 children visit a food bank each month, and the number of households accessing emergency food supports increased 5.6 per cent.
A lack of affordable housing continues to drive food bank usage in Hamilton, the report notes. When social assistance housing allowances are short of what’s actually needed to pay the rent, low-income households may be forced to rely on food banks, or skip meals, just to get by.
More than 73 per cent of households accessing a food bank pay market rent. Fifty per cent — or more than 2,000 Hamilton households using food banks — spend 56 per cent of their household income on basic necessities. About 400 Hamilton food bank clients, as per the report, are paying 100 per cent or more of their total income on rent and utilities, putting them at extreme risk of homelessness.
Joanne Santucci, executive director of Hamilton Food Share, said the number of children in need has risen six per cent. And low-income households are mired deeper in poverty than they were a year ago, as families with children are forced to visit food banks more frequently.
The report also notes that singles represent the fastest growing and largest group affected, representing 46 per cent of all households served.
The cost of living continues to increase, Santucci noted — while incomes, including social assistance rates, fail to keep pace.
Increased social assistance rates, a low-income housing benefit and better access to employment and educational and opportunities could help Hamilton win the battle against food insecurity, said Santucci. But the need is increasing.
“I don’t know where the bottom is,” Santucci said. “Food Share has been around 30 years, and every year we’re advocating for an increase in benefit levels.”
Santucci is heartened by efforts toward the approval of Bill 60, an amendment to the Ontario Ministry of Community and Social Services Act, to establish the Social Assistance Research Commission. The Commission would recommend social assistance rates and make recommendations about social assistance policy.
“We need to implore our politicians, specifically our provincial ones, to actually enact social policy and get those rates up to a level that is reasonable, where children aren’t going hungry every night,” said Santucci.
Santucci said Hamilton offers a tale of two cities.
“I see this vibrant city that’s coming alive with all of the real estate and restaurants and the economy booming, and then I see this other side of mothers who just don’t know where to turn,” Santucci said.
Downtown Hamilton now has the second highest per capita rate of food bank usage Ontario, Santucci noted.
After hearing that statistic, an anonymous Hamilton Food Share donor pledged $26,100 to purchase 86,000 cans of baby formula to benefit the Emergency Food Network and parents struggling with poverty.
“I’m so thrilled by that, but it’s also tamped down by knowing that once that wonderful support is gone, the scenario of poverty still exists,” said Santucci.
