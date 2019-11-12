Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger leads 18-person delegation to India

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger hopes his six-day trip to India yields a similar benefit as his excursion to Leipzig, Germany two years ago has already accomplished.
Eisenberger is headlining an 18-person delegation of city officials and business representatives that will be travelling to three cities in India, including New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai from Nov. 17 to 22 to seek out business opportunities for Hamilton.
The delegation includes four city officials, such as Director of Economic Development Glen Norton, as well as representatives from eight Hamilton organizations: McMaster University, Mohawk College, Gowling WLG, Sunrise Metals, Brightfish Inc., Nix Sensor Ltd and Transport Corp.
“We are hoping to talk to companies that have expressed an interest or look to expand their markets,” said Eisenberger in an interview. “We have identified the targets.”
Mohawk College was included in the trip because a portion of its students are from the Ahmedabad area.
Eisenberger will be hosting an event with students who will be soon attending the college.
Over the years Eisenberger said economic development staff have encouraged him to take foreign business trips, but he has demurred unless there is an expectation of a deal involved.
“Only if there is a very specific identified targets that will lead to future development projects,” he said. “Otherwise, it’s just a fishing exhibition.”
Economic development staff said the trip will focus on aerospace, life sciences, information technology, academic research, goods movement and food and beverages.
“It’s all about business connections,” said Eisenberger. “I’m not going on a holiday. I want to go on a business trip for these opportunities so when the mayor shows up there is a higher level of receptivity.”
He said the strategy is similar to when he went to Leipzig, Germany two years ago and met with senior officials of DHL. Earlier this month DHL Express Canada announced it was building a $100-million sorting facility at the Hamilton International Airport.
Hamilton officials are scheduled to meet with senior government officials, Canadian-Indian Business councils, touring Indian investment areas and will be “engaged in a number of one-on-one business meetings” with Indian investors, stated a city news release.
Coincidentally, at the same time when Eisenberger and the Hamilton delegation is in India, a provincial delegation, headed by Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli, will be touring the country over five days from Nov. 18 to 22. The city and province will be participating in trade-related events.
Ontario and India have a $3.1-billion trading relationship and nine per cent of Canada’s exports to India are from Ontario.
“It wasn’t jointly organized,” said Eisenberger. “We will be at the same time working with the province.”
The Hamilton trip will cost about $77,000, with half being paid by the federal government, and the other portion coming from the city’s existing operating budget.
