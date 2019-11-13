Hamilton cops do not need body cameras, says police report

Hamilton's police service is recommending against outfitting officers with body cameras even as an inquest wraps up into the shooting death of Anthony Divers.

Divers, 36, was shot dead on James Street South in the fall of 2016 by a police officer responding to a call about a man who had assaulted someone and was reportedly armed with a gun.

In the aftermath, Divers' family publicly called for front-line Hamilton cops to be outfitted with wearable cameras meant to record public interactions with police. An inquest into Divers' death is wrapping up and recommendations are expected shortly.

But a report going to Hamilton's police board Thursday already recommends against testing the technology locally.

"After five years of review, there has not been an identified benefit that outweighs considerations of cost, change to infrastructure and impacts on privacy," reads the report from a police steering committee.

Police actually started studying the possibility of a body camera pilot project as a result of a recommendation from an earlier inquest into the death of Steve Mesic. The former steelworker was killed in a police shooting in 2013 while he was in mental crisis.

The Special Investigations Unit cleared the officers involved of wrongdoing, but Mesic's family has repeatedly asked Hamilton police to adopt body or lapel cameras that could provide a visual log of controversial encounters between officers and the public.

"It will make officers accountable. It's a must, a necessity," said Norm Dorr, the father of Mesic's fiancée, at a police board meeting in 2016.

A police steering committee started looking at the idea in 2014, but repeatedly asked for more time to study the effectiveness of the technology being used by other Canadian services. Early estimates suggested a local pilot of the technology with about 100 cameras would cost around $900,000.

The report acknowledges some police forces like Calgary have invested heavily in the technology in ongoing efforts "to mend the fractured relationship between the public and police." Other large services, including the RCMP, have balked at the tech.