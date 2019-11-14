Hamilton cops say they do not need body cameras

But Dorr said he gradually lost hope that police service leadership was truly interested in evaluating the technology. "The last thing they want is to wear cameras," said Dorr, who added he was not sure whether he would attend the deciding police board meeting on Thursday.

The siblings of Anthony Divers also publicly called for the use of body cameras after their brother's death.

But the technology did not feature prominently in the inquest into Divers' death — in part because other cameras footage was available that showed the fatal interaction with police, said family lawyer Roy Wellington Wednesday.

The lawyer said a police-worn body camera might have helped by showing a better view of Divers' clothing and the position of his hands before he was shot. An officer testified during the inquiry he believed Divers was "reaching for a firearm" under his clothing when confronted by police on James Street.

But Wellington said ultimately there wasn't any evidence that made it feasible for him to recommend the inquest jury consider making body cameras mandatory. "In this case, the need for a body camera is mitigated in part because there was other surveillance cameras at the time," he said.

Hamilton police have monitored body camera pilot projects in other cities since 2014.

High costs appear to be a major barrier in many cities that have experimented with the technology.

Toronto police brass are studying the potential roll out of cameras across its 3,200-plus front line officers — but the service estimated the effort could cost $85 million over a decade.

In Hamilton, early estimates suggested a short-term local pilot with about 100 cameras would cost around $900,000. But the most recent report suggests total costs would grow along with long-term data storage, administrative and privacy challenges.

The report acknowledges some police forces like Calgary have invested heavily in the technology in efforts "to mend the fractured relationship between the public and police." Other large services, including the RCMP, have ruled out the change.

It also suggests there continues to be academic debate about whether the cameras spur a statistically significant change in the number of complaints about unprofessional conduct or inappropriate use of force by officers.

The report conclusion notes there were 331 complaints about Hamilton police filed from 2016 to the end of 2018, representing "less than one per cent of the interactions the service has with the public."

mvandongen@thespec.com

905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec

—With files from Carmela Fragomeni

mvandongen@thespec.com

905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec

—With files from Carmela Fragomeni