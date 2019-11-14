UPDATE: Mother of Devan Selvey wants bullying review panel to hear from parents, children with first-hand experience

Shari-Ann Selvey wants parents and children who have been affected by bullying to have a chance to address the public school board's review panel on the matter.
The mother of 14-year-old Devan Selvey, who was stabbed to death outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School last month, said she welcomes "with some reservations" the Hamilton public school board's appointment of three community members to lead its review panel on bullying.
Hearing from parents and students who have dealt with bullying is key to developing solutions, she said in a statement.
"No other parent, no other family, should have to experience the grief and sorrow our family is going through right now," Selvey said.
The board says the panel will gather input from stakeholders, including students, parents, staff and community partners.
Selvey's mother, Shari-Ann, previously said her son was relentlessly bullied, that she'd reported it to the school and that "everyone" failed him. It remains unclear if bullying played a role in Devan's death. Police have said they are considering bullying as they complete their investigation.
After unanimously voting in favour of the panel at its Oct. 28 meeting, trustees announced the members of the review panel Tuesday.
They include:
• Dr. Jean Clinton, a clinical professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioural neurosciences in the division of child psychiatry at McMaster;
• Brenda Flaherty, a former executive vice-president and COO at Hamilton Health Sciences and current assistant professor at McMaster University's school of nursing;
• Gary Warner, a former professor and administrator at McMaster University with more than 45 years of experience with issues related to international development, peace, poverty, human rights, anti-racism, immigration and social justice.
"We take the safety and well-being of our students and staff seriously and know ... we can always do more to help improve the communities where we live and work," school board chair Alex Johnstone said in a news release.
The panel will include consulting firm the KOJO Institute. Principal consultant Kike Ojo-Thompson is designing and executing an organizational framework to address issues around equity, human rights, diversity and corporate culture.
Members of the panel will also have access to experts, including: Barry Finlay, former director of special education for the province of Ontario; Debra Pepler, distinguished research professor of psychology at York University; Kathy Short, clinical child psychologist and executive director for School Mental Health Ontario; and Tracy Vaillancourt, a Canada Research Chair in school-based mental health and violence prevention at the University of Ottawa.
The review will be fourfold in scope, looking at bullying prevention, intervention, reporting and responding. Feedback and recommendations will be provided to director of education Manny Figueiredo.
The report, which will be public, is expected in May 2020.
npaddon@thespec.com
905-526-2420 | @NatatTheSpec
905-526-2420 | @NatatTheSpec
Shari-Ann Selvey wants parents and children who have been affected by bullying to have a chance to address the public school board's review panel on the matter.
The mother of 14-year-old Devan Selvey, who was stabbed to death outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School last month, said she welcomes "with some reservations" the Hamilton public school board's appointment of three community members to lead its review panel on bullying.
Hearing from parents and students who have dealt with bullying is key to developing solutions, she said in a statement.
"No other parent, no other family, should have to experience the grief and sorrow our family is going through right now," Selvey said.
The board says the panel will gather input from stakeholders, including students, parents, staff and community partners.
Selvey's mother, Shari-Ann, previously said her son was relentlessly bullied, that she'd reported it to the school and that "everyone" failed him. It remains unclear if bullying played a role in Devan's death. Police have said they are considering bullying as they complete their investigation.
After unanimously voting in favour of the panel at its Oct. 28 meeting, trustees announced the members of the review panel Tuesday.
They include:
• Dr. Jean Clinton, a clinical professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioural neurosciences in the division of child psychiatry at McMaster;
• Brenda Flaherty, a former executive vice-president and COO at Hamilton Health Sciences and current assistant professor at McMaster University's school of nursing;
• Gary Warner, a former professor and administrator at McMaster University with more than 45 years of experience with issues related to international development, peace, poverty, human rights, anti-racism, immigration and social justice.
"We take the safety and well-being of our students and staff seriously and know ... we can always do more to help improve the communities where we live and work," school board chair Alex Johnstone said in a news release.
The panel will include consulting firm the KOJO Institute. Principal consultant Kike Ojo-Thompson is designing and executing an organizational framework to address issues around equity, human rights, diversity and corporate culture.
Members of the panel will also have access to experts, including: Barry Finlay, former director of special education for the province of Ontario; Debra Pepler, distinguished research professor of psychology at York University; Kathy Short, clinical child psychologist and executive director for School Mental Health Ontario; and Tracy Vaillancourt, a Canada Research Chair in school-based mental health and violence prevention at the University of Ottawa.
The review will be fourfold in scope, looking at bullying prevention, intervention, reporting and responding. Feedback and recommendations will be provided to director of education Manny Figueiredo.
The report, which will be public, is expected in May 2020.
npaddon@thespec.com
905-526-2420 | @NatatTheSpec
905-526-2420 | @NatatTheSpec
Shari-Ann Selvey wants parents and children who have been affected by bullying to have a chance to address the public school board's review panel on the matter.
The mother of 14-year-old Devan Selvey, who was stabbed to death outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School last month, said she welcomes "with some reservations" the Hamilton public school board's appointment of three community members to lead its review panel on bullying.
Hearing from parents and students who have dealt with bullying is key to developing solutions, she said in a statement.
"No other parent, no other family, should have to experience the grief and sorrow our family is going through right now," Selvey said.
The board says the panel will gather input from stakeholders, including students, parents, staff and community partners.
Selvey's mother, Shari-Ann, previously said her son was relentlessly bullied, that she'd reported it to the school and that "everyone" failed him. It remains unclear if bullying played a role in Devan's death. Police have said they are considering bullying as they complete their investigation.
After unanimously voting in favour of the panel at its Oct. 28 meeting, trustees announced the members of the review panel Tuesday.
They include:
• Dr. Jean Clinton, a clinical professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioural neurosciences in the division of child psychiatry at McMaster;
• Brenda Flaherty, a former executive vice-president and COO at Hamilton Health Sciences and current assistant professor at McMaster University's school of nursing;
• Gary Warner, a former professor and administrator at McMaster University with more than 45 years of experience with issues related to international development, peace, poverty, human rights, anti-racism, immigration and social justice.
"We take the safety and well-being of our students and staff seriously and know ... we can always do more to help improve the communities where we live and work," school board chair Alex Johnstone said in a news release.
The panel will include consulting firm the KOJO Institute. Principal consultant Kike Ojo-Thompson is designing and executing an organizational framework to address issues around equity, human rights, diversity and corporate culture.
Members of the panel will also have access to experts, including: Barry Finlay, former director of special education for the province of Ontario; Debra Pepler, distinguished research professor of psychology at York University; Kathy Short, clinical child psychologist and executive director for School Mental Health Ontario; and Tracy Vaillancourt, a Canada Research Chair in school-based mental health and violence prevention at the University of Ottawa.
The review will be fourfold in scope, looking at bullying prevention, intervention, reporting and responding. Feedback and recommendations will be provided to director of education Manny Figueiredo.
The report, which will be public, is expected in May 2020.
npaddon@thespec.com
905-526-2420 | @NatatTheSpec
905-526-2420 | @NatatTheSpec