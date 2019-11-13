Hamilton school boards to study bell times to help address bus driver shortage

Hamilton's public and Catholic boards are working together on a bell time study to address an ongoing bus driver shortage in time for the 2020-21 school year.

The study will look at current bus routes and school bell times in an effort to reduce costs. By staggering school starting and ending times, drivers could work multiple routes.

"The bell time study is one of many strategies the two boards are exploring to achieve greater efficiencies in anticipation of significant increased costs when our current bus operator agreements come due in August 2021," Catholic board chair Pat Daly said in a news release.

In September, the driver shortage of past school years seemed to be improving, but continued to create headaches for kids, parents and administrators. The boards were short 15 drivers compared to 20 to 25 drivers the year before. The shortage can be attributed to issues like low pay, split shifts, the responsibility of the job, its seasonal nature and student behaviour.

Several measures were put in place since last year to alleviate the shortage, including adding another bus company to the mix and reassigning some routes.

In September, Hamilton public school board trustees voted to match the Catholic school board's walking distance for kindergarteners by increasing the maximum from one kilometre to 1.2 kilometres, reducing the number of children to be bused.

Five years ago, public and Catholic school boards in the Region of Waterloo changed start and dismissal times, which was expected to save $2 million in joint busing costs by using buses more than once.

"After seeing the productive results at neighbouring boards, we are confident that undertaking a bell time study will mitigate the shortages we continue to face," public board chair Alex Johnstone said in the release.

While Hamilton's public and Catholic school boards have thrown around the idea of a bell times review for the past few years and completed area reviews, this is the largest and first district-wide study.

A report from the review will be shared with the Hamilton-Wentworth Student Transportation Services governance committee. The final report, which will outline the recommended school bell times, will be shared at meetings for both boards in the new year.