Doug Ford comments about Hamilton prompt protest at MPP Donna Skelly’s office

About 30 people representing education workers, steel workers and health care workers gathered to protest at MPP Donna Skelly's Garth Street office Wednesday afternoon.

The protest was organized by the Hamilton District Labour Council.

"There was going to be an upcoming protest regarding education workers because of the cuts and what has been happening with bargaining," said council president Anthony Marco. "But what really prompted the immediacy of Wednesday's protest was the comments from Doug Ford last week basically saying that Hamilton had been destroyed and the fact that Donna Skelly has basically been sitting silent."

Marco said because of Skelly's inaction the council decided it would be a good time to gather up some members to protest and let her know that her unwillingness to defend and support Hamilton is not OK.

He noted that gathering a large group of protesters at Skelly's office,south of Rymal Road at Twenty Road, is not easy given it is a 17-minute walk from the closest bus route.

"We want the province to know that if Hamilton in any way is going to be destroyed it's going to be destroyed by the cuts that are coming from the Ford government right now," Marco said.