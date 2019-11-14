UPDATE: Threat of December strike looms after Hamilton bus drivers reject contract offer

That means the earliest a HSR strike could force bus service to grind to a halt would likely be mid-December.

Tuck said the union is not recommending any other "formal job action" until — or if — a no-board report is filed.

But he noted some drivers "upset" with the offered contract have already suggested they will no longer accept overtime requests from HSR managers. "We are not recommending they do that, but that's my fear," he said.

In the past, the city has relied heavily on drivers willing to work overtime — especially during a no-show bus crisis in 2017 when many drivers ended up working between 60 and 68 hours a week to pick up the slack. Collectively, drivers work around 70,000 hours of overtime in total each year.

The city's transit union members, including 560 bus drivers, have been without a contract for almost a year.

The two sides disagree over wages, benefits and access to washrooms for drivers along many bus routes.

Tuck previously said the union is seeking a two per cent annual wage hike over three or five years, which he argued is in line with other larger transit operations in GTHA.

Right now, bus driver wages range from $26.82 to $31.55 per hour.

Drivers also oppose unspecified concessions on benefits that Tuck said the city has requested.

The city and transit union came within a whisker of a HSR strike in 2015, when the two sides negotiated through a midnight deadline but managed to reach a deal to keep buses rolling in the early morning hours.

mvandongen@thespec.com

905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec

