Ontario public elementary teachers begin work-to-rule Nov. 26

"Our goal is to turn up the heat on Premier Ford and his education minister, Stephen Lecce. It's critical that they finally come to contract talks prepared to address the real issues of concern: more supports for students with special needs, the protection of Ontario's Kindergarten program and critical issues like addressing violence in schools," Hammond said.

Teacher unions also represent early childhood educators and support staff in some boards.

Liz Stuart, president of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association, said her members' strong strike vote tells the government "loud and clear" that "Catholic teachers will not accept any agreement that would be detrimental to learning and working conditions in our schools."

Stuart said "the government will try to portray this as teachers escalating tensions, but the reality is they have created this situation by continuing to pursue their reckless cuts to education."

The elementary teachers' union has said the government is proposing millions in concessions, including the loss of a $50-million fund to hire more special education teachers.

Lecce has said that wage increases are a key issue and that to give teachers a two per cent raise — roughly equal to the cost of living — would cost $1.5 billion a year.

In a statement Wednesday, Lecce said the Catholic teachers' union "is escalating at a time parents want us to focus on getting a deal that provides predictability for families."

"Strike action caused by unions could mean school closures, disruption, and uncertainty for students and parents. I support a deal, not a strike," said Lecce, noting the government negotiated a settlement with school support workers in the Canadian Union of Public Employees last month.

"Our team remains unequivocal in our determination to land deals with our labour partners, as we did successfully with CUPE, to provide predictability and certainty to parents, and to keep our kids in the classroom."

Last week, the government passed legislation capping public sector raises at one per cent a year, which unions have vowed to fight in court.

However, the Star's Robert Benzie has just reported that a loophole has allowed Ontario Power Generation workers to recently get double that.

NDP Education Critic Marit Stiles said Premier Doug Ford "intentionally picked a fight with teachers, making students pawns in his political game. Ford's wage cap law doesn't help get a fair deal — and it's school communities that are paying the price for that, although we're appreciative that teachers are ensuring students' education doesn't suffer."

Bischof has said the province only landed a deal with CUPE once it had a strong strike mandate and began a work-to-rule.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner said "I share their frustration that the government is ignoring real concerns about violence in classrooms and supports for students with special needs. It should not take the threat of job action for the education minister to care about these issues."

Meanwhile, the Toronto local of the high school teachers' union voted 95 per cent in favour of job action in their negotiations with the Toronto District School Board.

"This result is a clear message from Toronto's high school teachers that local bargaining matters. There are important issues to be dealt with on behalf of TDSB high school teachers at the local bargaining table," said local President Leslie Wolfe, noting that talks continue.

Kristin Rushowy is a Toronto-based reporter covering Ontario politics. Follow her on Twitter: @krushowy

