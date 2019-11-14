Hamilton school boards count on new bell times to cure bus-driver shortage

Hamilton’s public and Catholic school boards are hoping a bell-time study by their transportation consortium will resolve or significantly reduce a bus-driver shortage blamed for regular delays in getting students to and from school for the past four years.

Stacey Zucker, the public board’s associate director of support services, said better co-ordination of school start times next September is the main component of efforts to use existing buses more efficiently.

The bell-time study’s recommended changes will be presented to the public board on Dec. 16 and communicated to parents in January to allow them to make necessary preparations, Zucker told trustees during an annual transportation update.

The Catholic board will follow a similar timeline.

Zucker said other remedies include new software to help the consortium better plan routes, and a review of exceptional cases where students within walking distance are bused to school to see if traffic hazards, such as lack of sidewalks, are still an issue.

Public school trustees have also helped the cause by increasing the walking distance for kindergarten students next September to 1.2 kilometres, from one kilometre, to match the Catholic board, she said.

“All of those changes will be worked into our planning and help us for the September 2020 start to the school year,” Zucker said. “The intention is that we should be starting next year with — and I’ll knock on wood — zero driver shortage.”

Reached after the meeting, Catholic board chair Pat Daly said he won’t go so far as to suggest the changes can resolve the driver shortage.

“My hope is that we can make some significant improvement, but we’ve been working at that for three, four years now, so we’re just hoping that it helps out,” he said.

Daly said finding efficiencies is doubly important because the consortium’s contracts with the five current bus providers come up for renewal in August 2021 and costs could rise by 20 to 25 per cent, based on the experience of other school boards.