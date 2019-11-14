Hamilton public elementary teachers to start work-to-rule strike action this month

Hamilton public elementary teachers are poised to start work-to-rule action later this month — a move their union says won't impact students.

The provincewide action, which will begin Nov. 26, targets ministry and school board administrative tasks, according to a news release from the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO).

As part of the work-to-rule, teachers will not attend staff and school meetings or participate in ministry-related activities. They also will not file progress reports or complete first-term report cards, instead giving principals a list of grades, with "one brief comment per frame" for kindergarteners.

The first phase of job action will not affect clubs, extracurricular activities or field trips.

"Our goal is to turn up the heat on Premier (Doug) Ford and his education minister, Stephen Lecce," union president Sam Hammond said in the release. "It's critical that they finally come to contract talks prepared to address the real issues of concern: more supports for students with special needs, the protection of Ontario's kindergarten program and critical issues like addressing violence in schools."

He said report cards are part of the job action because filling them out "does not affect student learning, their learning environment or their progress within each of their grade levels."

The job action means teachers won't participate in board activities on PA days.

But Hamilton-Wentworth Elementary Teachers' Local members will still attend a Nov. 29 session on bullying prevention and intervention after 14-year-old Devan Selvey, a Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School student, was stabbed to death last month.

"We would prefer to negotiate a reasonable deal — no teacher ever wants to strike — but we feel like we've been put into a position where the Ministry of Education hasn't given us any other option," local union president Jeff Sorensen said.

All teacher unions remain at the negotiating table with the province and school board associations. "It is disappointing that ETFO has decided to escalate a partial withdrawal of services, which hurts our kids, despite a limited number of outstanding items at the table," Lecce said in a statement.