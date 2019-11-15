When it comes to bullying, what works?

• Peel Regional Police's School Resource Officer program: The $9-million-a-year program dedicates a full-time police officer to each school in the region. A two-year study from researchers at Carleton University found the program, which is unique in Ontario and has been in place for 22 years, reduces bullying. The study also showed the program provided socioeconomic benefits estimated at 11 times its cost. Students surveyed — especially those who had been victimized in the past — reported feeling less fearful about being bullied or physically harmed. The program also means school staff spend less time dealing with disciplinary matters and helps students avoid criminal charges.

• The KiVa Program: This Finnish evidence-based antibullying program is based on the premise that bullying is a group phenomenon. To tackle it, the program focuses on bullying prevention through measures that influence group norms and help children feel responsibility for not encouraging bullying. Each time a case of bullying comes up, students involved participate in individual and group discussions with the school's KiVa team. Peers are asked to step up and provide support for their victimized classmate. An independent study shows 98 per cent of victims who worked with the schools' KiVa teams felt their situation improved.

• Teaching social-emotional management: When schools help young students to manage their emotions, deal with anger, engage in problem solving and generally get along, they may be less likely to resort to bullying or other negative expressions in the future, says Roy Gillis, associate professor in the department of applied psychology and human development at the University of Toronto. Teachers must also be prepared to model this behaviour, though the broader society — politicians included — should be conscious that their behaviour and actions influence impressionable children as well.

• Restorative justice: Programs that bring people together to talk through issues can be more effective than punitive responses such as suspension, but it's contingent on certain conditions being in place, says Kathy Bickmore, a professor with the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education. For instance, if students sit in a circle to share their experience of feeling excluded, everyone must be ready to hear them out respectfully. Restorative justice must also go hand-in-hand with whole-school approaches focusing on antibullying, Bickmore says.

• Teacher training: For teachers to be able to address bullying in classrooms, sufficient training is required. Bickmore said teachers are offered courses that inform them about bullying but there could always be more. "I don't think any of us feels entirely prepared to deal with bullying," she said.

• Roots of Empathy: The evidence-based antibullying program is in place at both Hamilton's public and Catholic school boards. Community members and staff who recently had a baby come into kindergarten to Grade 6 classes with their child monthly so students can build relationships with the baby. The goal is to build empathy and recognize how one's own emotions and behaviours impact others. The program, founded in 1996 by Toronto educator Mary Gordon, is now in schools across Canada. It has been proven to reduce levels of aggression in children by increasing empathy.

