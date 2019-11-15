How is bullying reported and monitored in Hamilton schools?

School board staff are obligated to report bullying to the principal.

If it's unlikely the bullying will lead to a suspension or expulsion, the report is a verbal one. If suspension or expulsion are possible — which they should be, considering "bullying" warrants suspension under the Education Act — staff must complete a written report using the ministry's Safe School Incident Reporting Form.

School staff can also document bullying complaints from parents or students on the reporting form.

The principal then investigates and reports their findings to the staff member who reported the incident. The parents of both the bullied student and the perpetrator are also informed of the incident and the nature of the harm caused.

If no "action" is taken — for example, if the bullying report is false and the investigation is dropped — the Safe School Incident Reporting Form is destroyed.

If the incident results in "action" — which could include a principal calling parents — the incident resides on the student's OSR (Ontario Student Record) for a year. If it results in a suspension, it stays for three years. If it results in an expulsion, it stays for five.

Staff can also document the bullying in the student's file on the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board Student Information System.

Incidents of bullying that result in suspension or expulsion are reported to the Ministry of Education.

Since January 2019, the public board is tracking all schools' Safe School reports digitally. This method will allow it to see a more fulsome picture of bullying on a school-by-school and board-wide basis, say board officials.

And while school boards do track the number of suspensions and expulsions due to bullying, that doesn't show the whole picture, as bullying doesn't always lead to those measures, said Toni Kovach, superintendent of education with the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board.