Bullied to death: Parents demand action after two deaths in eight years at Hamilton high school

Along with Howell, parents are now asking the same questions raised eight years ago when Christopher died. They urgently want to know why bullying continues, what schools are doing to stop it and how many more children will die before it's taken seriously.

A few things are clear. To parents, this is a huge issue going inadequately addressed. For school boards, there are no easy answers.

What is bullying?

Bullying is characterized as aggressive and often repeated behaviour with the intent to cause harm.

It also involves an imbalance of power.

"The youth who's bullying has more power than the youth who's being victimized," said Debra Pepler, a York University psychology professor and co-founder of PREVNet, a national network of antibullying researchers and organizations. "That power ... can derive from numbers — there's just simply more of them — or from being older, stronger, smarter ..."

Pepler said in some cases, the bully lacks confidence or the ability to regulate their emotional behaviour — perhaps because they grew up in a home where they didn't feel supported — while in others, the bully is "highly socially skilled" and uses those skills to manipulate others.

Bullying can take many forms — from the physical, to name calling, to eye rolling, to cyberbullying — and can happen anywhere, both inside and outside school settings.

"Sometimes it is very subtle," said Toni Kovach, superintendent of education with the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB).

What it's not, is teasing.

Shari-Ann Selvey's 14-year-old son Devan was fatally stabbed in October, bullying is said to have been a factor.| Cathie Coward/The Hamilton Spectator

According to PREVNet, nearly all kids tease, and teasing occurs when the interaction is affectionate and the kids are friends. It becomes bullying when the interaction turns hostile, there's a power imbalance or when a child feels hurt.

Bullying has long existed and continues to exist in all schools.

However, it's unclear how widespread the bullying problem is in Hamilton, and whether it is getting worse or better, because available data does not capture all incidents in local schools.

What we do know is 0.08 per cent of Catholic school students, or 22 of 28,961 students, were suspended for bullying in 2017-18. At the public board, that statistic is 0.26 per cent of students, or 129 of 49,185 students.

But suspensions apply in only the most serious of bullying cases. The overall issue of bullying appears much more prevalent.

According to 2017-18 school student surveys, one in four Catholic board elementary students reported being bullied or excluded and six out of 10 public board students in grades 4 through 6 reported verbal bullying. In Catholic elementary and secondary schools, two out of three students said they feel safe at school. At the public board, seven out of 10 secondary students said they feel safe at school all or most of the time.

The impact on victims

While cases of physical bullying that result in physical injury or death are rare, other forms of bullying can have damaging and long-term mental health effects.

For parent Lindsay Harms, the last straw came when she says a student punched her Grade 5 daughter in the face following a string of harassing incidents last year. The principal at the public school suspended the boy for one day, she said.

To her, that wasn't justice.

Lindsay Harms says her daughter was bullied in Grade 5 and questions whether the HWDSB is appropriately dealing with bullying. | Barry Gray/The Hamilton Spectator

"It's all lip service but no real action is being taken," Harms told The Spectator last month.

Her daughter now attends a Catholic school but still suffers from low self-esteem after last year's bullying.

"She used to be a confident, happy kid," Harms said. "It's heartbreaking."

Hamiltonian Andrew Knowles was bullied from Grade 3 through high school. For years after, he grappled with mental health issues he says stemmed from being bullied.

"When you're a kid, you don't know exactly how to deal with it," said Knowles, now 32. "That's nine years of my life that I'll never get back."

He's spent years focused on his own recovery — a journey that led him to become a child and youth worker, helping to stamp out bullying in schools today.

That was justice for him.

The role of social media

While bullying isn't new, online bullying is.

In both Christopher's and Devan's cases, their moms say when they left school, their bullies found them online.

"It's more the social media you can't get away from," Howell said. "It's always there."

Devan's mom, Shari-Ann Selvey, said her son was harassed on Instagram and Facebook to the point he created a new Facebook page with a different last name to try to avoid bullies.

Ruth Greenspan, executive director of Hamilton's John Howard Society, said her organization sees the dangers of social media in their work with young people, who can be easily called out or ridiculed on online platforms.

"It's very easy for people to say disparaging things, to have a lack of respect — much easier when it's on an anonymous place like social media than in person," Greenspan said.

HWCDSB mental health lead Jami-Leigh Sawyer, left, and social work services manager Jenny Athanasiou-Malisa. | John Rennison/The Hamilton Spectator

Jami-Leigh Sawyer, mental health lead with HWCDSB, said the board is mindful that times have changed with cyberbullying.

"Kids can't escape things nowadays like they could in the past," she said. "We don't know what kids are navigating when they walk through the door."

Cyberbullying has added another layer for police as well, who must invest more resources to investigate online crimes, said Hamilton police Const. Indy Bharaj, who works with schools on various issues, including bullying.

"A lot of the issues stem from social media," said the school liaison officer. "Somebody will say the wrong thing, and it's taken the wrong way, or the threats ... are through text or Snapchat."

Students think that when Snapchat posts vanish, the threats disappear with them, he said.

But that's not the case.

The police tech crime unit gets involved by preparing warrants to retrieve information from companies like Facebook, which ties up more officers and resources, Bharaj said.

What do police do about it?

The goal is to get ahead of bullying and put an end to it before it becomes more serious, Bharaj said.

Even if it continues, bullying itself is not a crime under the Criminal Code, but it can be a "precursor" to criminal charges such as assault, uttering threats and criminal harassment, he said.

When something happens in one of the dozen schools where Bharaj works, he is contacted by the administration to deal with the situation.

Otherwise, he visits schools to walk through them with principals and vice-principals to get a sense of the issues and greet students.

The goal is to be a familiar face, so principals and students feel safe going to Bharaj when problems surface.

"Victims are not always strong enough to come forward themselves," he said.

Before he started working in schools a year and a half ago, Bharaj was a patrol officer.

Const. Indy Bharaj | Barry Gray/The Hamilton Spectator

The types of incidents he's called to in his new role haven't changed much — assault, harassment, bullying, sexual assault, domestic violence. He might get called because a fight broke out or because school administration has heard one is about to.

But the way he responds is different.

"If I'm dealing with a call, I'll be educating them at the exact same time," he said, noting he has options like restorative justice and youth diversion programs available to him in addition to laying charges.

His role can vary from situation to situation. Sometime he's called to de-escalate a situation. Other times, charges are involved.

"If it's appropriate, I'll stick around. If it's not, I'll pull myself aside and let the vice-principal and principal know, 'If you need any further assistance, I'm just a call away.'"

Inequality and power

As for when it occurs, Pepler of PREVNet says bullying typically peaks in Grade 3, when students have the mental capacity to understand where they fit in on the social hierarchy and understand the power they wield over other students.

Another peak occurs in Grade 9 when students are starting at a new school. Boys are most likely to be bullied at that time, Pepler said.

"As the peer groups change across schools, the dominance hierarchies get re-established," Pepler said. "There's a much higher likelihood for bullying."

Ruth Greenspan, executive director of Hamilton's John Howard Society, said her organization sees the dangers of social media in their work with young people, who can be easily called out or ridiculed on online platforms.| John Rennison/The Hamilton Spectator

Throughout her more than 25 years as a Hamilton trustee, Judith Bishop heard about more bullying at schools with the greatest inequalities in income.

"The schools where they're more homogeneous, I didn't hear about bullying," the education advocate said.

Bishop and the Social Planning and Research Council (SPRC) of Hamilton recently authored a report called "The Cost of a School Day" which looked at the hidden costs of public education that disproportionately affect low-income students.

One of the report's key recommendations is for schools and school boards to ensure antibullying policies reflect income-based bullying — meaning students from low-income families may be bullied or excluded.

One suggestion from local youth who participated in focus groups was to implement measures like school uniforms to help prevent bullying of those who don't have expensive or designer clothing. The Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board already has a mandatory school uniform policy.

Over the years, Bishop said she also heard the "heartbreak" of parents of children with special education needs, who felt their kids were being excluded. Studies suggests kids with special needs may be bullied more.

What do schools do about it?

Hamilton school boards say they take bullying seriously, implementing antibullying policies that align with what experts say work to mitigate it, and discipline students in accordance with provincial policies.

Parents say that's not good enough.

According to the Ontario Education Act, all school boards are obligated to establish bullying prevention and intervention plans. The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) and HWCDSB say they take proactive approaches to bullying, ensuring students feel safe, supported and included, and require staff to take antibullying training annually.

Judith Bishop has been a trustee in Hamilton for over 25 years. | Gary Yokoyama/The Hamilton Spectator file photo

As for what happens when bullying occurs, staff are obligated to report incidents to the principal. From there, the principal investigates, speaking with the alleged victim and aggressor and informing parents about what's going on.

Still, because of privacy concerns, parents may not even be told the name of the student's aggressor or much information beyond the nature of the harm done and discipline administered.

Parents like Harms take issue with this.

When her child was punched, she wanted to know why the incident was allowed to happen and glean more information about what the school and board would do to stop repeat behaviour.

She says she didn't get answers.

Other times, parents get frustrated when their child — the victim — suffers as a result of the "safety plan" in place to protect them.

In Devan Selvey's case, he was given a safety plan which encouraged him to not walk alone in hallways and avoid places like Tim Hortons where he might run into his bullies, said his mother, Shari-Ann Selvey.

"Why did he have to hide? He didn't do anything wrong," Selvey said. "He's a teenager. He has to have a life."

Boards agree victims shouldn't be inconvenienced or burdened by the safety plan — the goal is to hold people accountable without revictimizing the victim.

Restorative justice and punishment

Kovach, superintendent of education at HWCDSB, said secondary school staff undergo training in restorative justice practices, which involve bringing the bully and victim together to talk through their issues.

Toni Kovach is superintendent of education with the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board. | Carole & Roy Timm Photography

Staff at the John Howard Society, which has youth workers in some of the "highest-need, highest-risk" schools in the city, offer restorative circles where students are "unpacking their backpacks" to know what each is bringing to the table, said Greenspan.

"Kind of hard to concentrate on arithmetic when you may have experienced some horrendous thing that happened in your home, or that you were up all night because you were having to work because of economic issues in the family," she said.

One of the benefits of having John Howard staff on-site to help and refer people to community resources is that they are not employed by the board, which may give students a sense of confidentiality and safety, Greenspan said.

But restorative practices aren't always an option.

The public board says because bullying often involves power imbalances, that makes it difficult to bring the bully and victim together. The fear is that the bullied child will be afraid to speak openly.

When it comes to punishment, the Education Act dictates when a principal determines a student is bullying someone, they're obligated to consider a suspension for up to 20 days. If the student has already been suspended for bullying and it continues, putting another person's safety at risk, the principal is obligated to suspend the student and consider expelling them. Same goes for students whose bullying is motivated by bias, prejudice or hate based on factors including race, religion, gender or socioeconomic status.

Schools may also impose "progressive discipline" that can include anything from staying indoors at recess to suspension or expulsion.

How bullying practices may/should change

Public board chair Alex Johnstone has said the board is committed to tackling bullying.

Public board chair Alex Johnstone has said the board is committed to tackling bullying. | John Rennison/The Hamilton Spectator file photo

"We know that we can do more and we are determined to do more," Johnstone said at a recent board meeting, held in the wake of Devan's death. She called bullying complex and "rampant" in society.

Police have charged two brothers, ages 14 and 18, with first-degree murder in connection with Devan's death. Police say they are looking into bullying as part of their investigation.

Trustees recently approved an independent review panel to look at bullying in schools. The panel is being led by three community members and a consulting firm who will present recommendations to the board by the end of May. The members include a specialist in child psychiatry, a former health care executive and a former McMaster University professor who is a social justice advocate.

With Ontario's Bullying Awareness and Prevention Week running from Nov. 18 to 24, Hamilton's public school board is planning to bring together staff, students and parents to learn more about bullying and its effects.

Boards say they try to make sure all students, teachers and staff are on board with antibullying policies, incorporating antibullying discussions into class lessons.

Experts resoundingly say zero tolerance policies — meaning strict policies that don't consider the circumstances surrounding bullying — don't work.

The province has shifted away from zero tolerance in the last decade.

Even suspensions based on a principal's informed decision about a bullying situation aren't necessarily the answer.

"Suspensions don't work," Bishop said. "They may calm things down, but ... you've got to go further than that to try and change attitudes and actions."

She said it's important schools continue to provide opportunities for children where they can see themselves as part of society and are not ostracized.

Learning from the past

Eight years on, Howell hasn't given up hope that bullying policies will change. She still wants lessons learned and action taken. She wants her son's death not to be in vain.

Devan's mom wants the same.

But Howell knows that when the story fades from the headlines, so too does the pressure on schools and boards to make moves.

If nothing changes, she has a message for parents.

"Fight for your kids," she said through tears, remembering the myriad ways she tried to help her own son. "Just keep fighting. Just keep going."

Students suspended due to bullying

HWDSB HWCDSB Total student enrolment fluctuated from 47,200 to 49,200 between 2009 and 2018 Total student enrolment fluctuated from 28,500 to 29,700 between 2009 and 2019 School Year Suspended Rate per 10000 students Suspended Rate per 10000 students 2009-10 124 25 28 9 2010-11 92 19 24 8 2011-12 90 19 17 6 2012-13 100 21 38 13 2013-14 66 14 18 6 2014-15 100 20 12 4 2015-16 89 18 14 5 2016-17 140 29 16 8 2017-18 129 26 22 8 2018-19 NA NA 31 11

HWDSB

Student bullying self-reporting, according to school climate surveys

(NOTE: reporting processes changed between 2016-17 and 2017-18, with elementary students asked specifically about the kind of bullying they experienced in 2017-18):

2017-18

61 per cent of elementary students in Grades 4 to 6 experienced verbal bullying (the most common form of bullying of verbal, physical, social and cyber)

59 per cent of elementary students in Grades 7 and 8 experienced verbal bullying

27 per cent of secondary students reported having been bullied/harassed in the past year

2016-17

42 per cent of elementary students reported having been bullied or harassed

28 per cent of secondary students reported having been bullied/harassed

2015-16

40 per cent of elementary students reported having been bullied or harassed

26 per cent of secondary students reported having been bullied/harassed

HWCDSB

Student bullying self-reporting, according to school climate surveys

2017-18

23 per cent of elementary students reported being bullied or excluded

13 per cent of secondary students reported being bullied or excluded

2016-17

26 per cent of elementary students reported being bullied or excluded

15 per cent of secondary students reported being bullied or excluded

2015-16

30 per cent of elementary students reported being bullied or excluded

14 per cent of secondary students reported being bullied or excluded

katrinaclarke@thespec.com

905-526-4629 | @katrinaaclarke

npaddon@thespec.com

905-526-2420 | @NatatTheSpec

