Drinking water worries: Council looks to speed up lead pipe replacement across Hamilton

It will cost $4.1 million a year to replace lead water lines in Hamilton over the next quarter century, but that's just half of the job.

This price tag only includes the municipal portion of pipe up to property lines. Switching out lead for copper in the remaining length of pipe is up to homeowners.

"A significant investment will be required on the private side of that to actually solve the problem," Coun. John-Paul Danko said during Monday's public works meeting.

In 2007, there were roughly 26,000 lead services in Hamilton, a number the city has whittled down to about 20,000, which are mostly in the older inner city, water director Andrew Grice noted.

Accelerating the current 25-year program to 10, 15 or 20 years would cost $13 million, $8.6 million and $6.3 million, respectively, a staff report notes.

Public works replaces lead services as it refurbishes water mains. A city program also replaces the public portion of lines in tandem with private residential switch-outs. In 2018, 749 lead lines were updated, with 594 done so far this year.

Grice noted the city portion usually follows the private job by about eight weeks. Digging can cause lead particles to loosen, which is why the city hands out Brita water filters to program participants.

Coun. Esther Pauls expressed concern about the health risks in homes where lead pipes aren't replaced. "Can we make it mandatory?"

Council has "some flexibility" on that front, Grice suggested, noting Montreal recently opted to a more aggressive approach by tacking costs of over-the-property line work onto tax bills.

Hamilton offers a low-interest loan program to help homeowners cover the cost of their portion of lead lines, which can range from about $2,000 to $5,000, he noted. Since 2007, the city has offered more than 2,000 loans valued at $3.2 million.