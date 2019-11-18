What's Going on Here? Greensville school groundbreaking

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Greensville Public School on Nov. 14.
JUST THE FACTS
Construction at the new kindergarten to Grade 8 school, which will be built to accommodate 381 students and include two new child care rooms, got underway in the past few weeks, said HWDSB chairperson Alex Johnstone.
At the groundbreaking, superintendent Jane McPherson said construction got underway about three weeks ago and building a new school typically takes 12 to 16 months — depending on the weather.
“We’re reluctant to give a firm date, because we don’t like letting people down,” she said. “Everything is kind of weather-dependent, condition-dependent.”
“We’re aiming for January to September 2021,” Johnstone added at the groundbreaking.
However, following the groundbreaking, HWDSB manager of communications and community engagement Shawn McKillop said the board has endorsed an “aggressive timeline” that would see the school open in September 2020.
“They’re working on an aggressive timeline to open the school for September 2020,” he said. “This is great news for the school community.”
While the project was originally slated to be a community hub, including a City of Hamilton community centre and a Hamilton Public Library branch, tenders repeatedly came in overbudget — so the plan as changed to tender the Greensville project as a standalone school and phase in the city and library aspects.
In August, the province gave approval for the city to use $12.024 million to approve the tender. The province is contributing $4.5 million, with the board footing the remainder with money from the sale of school properties.
The former Greensville school was demolished in 2017 and its students have shifted to nearby Spencer Valley, which will close once the new school opens.
Johnstone said the board is ecstatic to finally have ministry approval to get work started and get the school built as quickly as possible.
“We know how important it is for kids to get into their permanent, state-of-the-art facility.”
Ward 13 trustee Paul Tut said the process of getting a new school in Greensville has been long — spanning former trustees Karen Turkstra and Greg Van Geffen, as well as himself — but said the project has been a priority for trustees and staff alike.
“It’s a true testament to what can happen when you keep things on the front-burner and keep pushing and pushing to get the project going and deliver for the community,” he said.
