What's Going on Here? Greensville school groundbreaking

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Greensville Public School on Nov. 14.

Construction at the new kindergarten to Grade 8 school, which will be built to accommodate 381 students and include two new child care rooms, got underway in the past few weeks, said HWDSB chairperson Alex Johnstone.

At the groundbreaking, superintendent Jane McPherson said construction got underway about three weeks ago and building a new school typically takes 12 to 16 months — depending on the weather.

“We’re reluctant to give a firm date, because we don’t like letting people down,” she said. “Everything is kind of weather-dependent, condition-dependent.”

“We’re aiming for January to September 2021,” Johnstone added at the groundbreaking.

However, following the groundbreaking, HWDSB manager of communications and community engagement Shawn McKillop said the board has endorsed an “aggressive timeline” that would see the school open in September 2020.

“They’re working on an aggressive timeline to open the school for September 2020,” he said. “This is great news for the school community.”

While the project was originally slated to be a community hub, including a City of Hamilton community centre and a Hamilton Public Library branch, tenders repeatedly came in overbudget — so the plan as changed to tender the Greensville project as a standalone school and phase in the city and library aspects.

In August, the province gave approval for the city to use $12.024 million to approve the tender. The province is contributing $4.5 million, with the board footing the remainder with money from the sale of school properties.