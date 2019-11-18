Hamilton teachers won’t boycott antibullying training

The Hamilton public school board’s plan to dedicate a Nov. 29 PA day to bullying prevention and intervention won’t be stymied by a provincial work-to-rule job action by elementary teachers set to begin three days earlier.

Jeff Sorensen, president of the Hamilton-Wentworth Elementary Teachers’ Local, said his union has agreed to exempt the antibullying training from the job action’s call to not participate in board-directed activities on PA days.

He said the decision reflects that the goal of the limited work-to-rule campaign is to pressure the Ministry of Education and Ontario Public School Boards’ Association to back off concessionary contract demands without affecting students and parents.

“Antibullying is not about that. We do want to keep kids safe and we’re willing to learn in order to do that,” Sorensen said.

“We’re working with the board to see what portion of the day is related to antibullying, and we’ve got an exemption for that, which means teachers will be in attendance for the material on school violence and antibullying,” he said.

“If there is time that is not dedicated to that, we will be following the work to rule.”

Sorensen’s local’s provincial union, the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario, has set out 20 administrative tasks its members will refuse to perform as of Nov. 26.

These include not participating in any school board or ministry learning outside the instructional day and not completing first-term report cards.

Teachers will, however, provide principals with a class list of marks for subjects taught or, for kindergarten, brief comments.

Sorensen said among issues in dispute at the bargaining table are proposed increases to class sizes in Grades 4 to 8 and cuts to funding for students with special needs.