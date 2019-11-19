Electricity rate bump starts showing up on Alectra bills in Hamilton

This story has been updated to include a statement from Alectra.

Higher electricity rates introduced this month by the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) are beginning to show up on Alectra bills in Hamilton and other municipalities.

Under the OEB rates that started Nov. 1, the cheapest level of power use in households climbed roughly 50 per cent — from 6.5 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) to 10.1 cents per kWh. This off-peak period applies from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on weekdays, as well as all day on weekends and holidays.

On-peak usage — generally the worst time to run a dishwasher or washing machine — now applies weekdays from 7 to 11 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. The rate in this highest-priced period climbs from 13.4 cents per kWh to 20.8 cents per kWh.

The price for mid-peak use climbs from 9.4 cents per kWh to 14.4 cents per kWh, and applies to power use from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Morning and afternoon peak times were shuffled under the current plan.

Despite the rate bump by the OEB, Alectra said a provincial subsidy will largely offset the increase for consumers.

It's the look of the bill that is causing alarm because a subsidy that had been embedded into the Time-of-Use (TOU) rates is now a new line item on a customer's bill.

"Now, the TOU rates reflect the cost of electricity alone and the government subsidy is now noted separately and transparently on bills," Alectra said in a statement.

The OEB explained the rate increase as a response to "a forecast cost of supply that has gone up relative to what it was on May 1, 2019 due in part to the refurbishment of nuclear facilities and new generation of facilities coming online."