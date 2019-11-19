City has looked at 29 sites for supervised injection site in Hamilton

Baird said the province hasn't given public health a deadline by which an application must be submitted, but a location is required to do so.

The northern ends of Ward 2 and Ward 3 in the lower city is where officials are trying to find a site, Baird said. Provincial rules also stipulate one CTS can't be too close to another CTS.

Last year, overdoses claimed 123 lives in the city, which was up from 88 in 2017 and was 109 per cent higher than Ontario's opioid-related death rate.

Earlier Monday, councillors at the board of health meeting agreed to declare an opioid crisis in Hamilton amid the climbing death toll.

The dire landscape is obvious, but formally declaring as much sparks the municipal bureaucracy and all agencies to action — much like a cold alert, Coun. Sam Merulla said.

"All hands are on deck in order to put together a plan of action."

In an interview, Merulla said making the declaration at the board of health could also open channels to funding from upper levels of government.

Included in the motion is a call to Ontario's Health Minister Christine Elliott to facilitate access to medicine-based treatment options.

During Monday's meeting, McMaster medical students Angela Li, Sophie Ngana and Sureka Pavalagantharajah noted drugs to like suboxone and methadone don't work for all patients.

Diacetylmorphine, which is pharmaceutical-grade heroin, and hydromorphone should be more easily available to help manage addictions in clinical settings, they said.

tmoro@thespec.com

905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro

