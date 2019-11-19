Pitch for every-second-week trash pickup in Hamilton dumped

A councillor's push to test the waters for garbage collection every second week in Hamilton has failed.
Coun. John-Paul Danko's motion was struck down on a 5-4 vote after a pitched debate at the public works committee Monday night.
Danko wanted staff to include the option for biweekly service — with a two-bin limit — alongside the status quo weekly service in a request for proposals this fall for a new contract for 2021 to 2028.
He argued every-second-week trash pickup had the potential to save valuable space at the landfill, realize as much as $3 million a year in operational savings, and encourage more recycling and green-binning.
Danko emphasized the request for proposals option was to get "real-world" numbers through proposals. "This is simply to get the facts to make an informed decision down the road."
However, if eventually approved, the every-second-week option's two-bucket limit wouldn't amount to a service reduction, he said.
"This is simply a minor change in service that will not even be noticed by the vast majority of households."
Councillors said they supported environmental policies, but doubted how the proposal would help and questioned whether there would be any financial advantages. "I've heard a lot of speculation," Coun. Lloyd Ferguson said about predicted savings.
Opponents also argued less frequent service could encourage illegal dumping and punish residents already doing their part to meet the weekly one-bag limit. "I'm fascinated by this concept of continuing to squeeze the sponge that has little water left in it," Coun. Chad Collins said.
Coun. Terry Whitehead said many residential buildings in his west Mountain ward have limited space for "stinky" bags of cat litter and dirty diapers.
Conversely, Coun. Jason Farr supported Danko's push, calling the proposal a "divisive one" that's been debated more than once in recent years. However, the change could save landfill space and encourage more recycling, he added.
Coun. Nrinder Nann called her support for Danko's motion "consistent" with her efforts for "due diligence" on a variety of issues, noting council should follow through with tangible action after declaring a climate emergency.
Coun. Maria Pearson also backed the dual request-for-proposal suggestion "just to get the dollar savings" between weekly and biweekly options.
Danko's proposal sought to maintain weekly organics and recycling pickup. Another aspect of his motion asked staff to explore bringing garbage collection for all parts of the city in-house. As it stands, city workers pick up trash in the lower city while the contractors do so mostly on the Mountain.
After the meeting, he said he was "disappointed" that the debate continues to default to the same "tropes" of protecting "sacred cows."
Earlier in the day, Lynda Lukasik, executive of Environment Hamilton, pointed out several municipalities in Ontario had already gone to biweekly garbage pickup and suggest many Hamilton residents support the move.
"We believe this transition is long overdue," she said.
Though most didn't support Danko's motion, a majority backed his and co-mover Collins' proposal to cut weekly yard waste collection in winter months to save an estimated $200,000 to $300,000 a year.
Councillors also approved Collins' motion to hike the minimum vehicle fee at city transfer stations and community recycling centres to $10 from $8.50 starting Jan. 1 for an anticipated $100,000 in revenue.
tmoro@thespec.com
905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro
