Pitch for every-second-week trash pickup in Hamilton dumped

Conversely, Coun. Jason Farr supported Danko's push, calling the proposal a "divisive one" that's been debated more than once in recent years. However, the change could save landfill space and encourage more recycling, he added.

Coun. Nrinder Nann called her support for Danko's motion "consistent" with her efforts for "due diligence" on a variety of issues, noting council should follow through with tangible action after declaring a climate emergency.

Coun. Maria Pearson also backed the dual request-for-proposal suggestion "just to get the dollar savings" between weekly and biweekly options.

Danko's proposal sought to maintain weekly organics and recycling pickup. Another aspect of his motion asked staff to explore bringing garbage collection for all parts of the city in-house. As it stands, city workers pick up trash in the lower city while the contractors do so mostly on the Mountain.

After the meeting, he said he was "disappointed" that the debate continues to default to the same "tropes" of protecting "sacred cows."

Earlier in the day, Lynda Lukasik, executive of Environment Hamilton, pointed out several municipalities in Ontario had already gone to biweekly garbage pickup and suggest many Hamilton residents support the move.

"We believe this transition is long overdue," she said.

Though most didn't support Danko's motion, a majority backed his and co-mover Collins' proposal to cut weekly yard waste collection in winter months to save an estimated $200,000 to $300,000 a year.

Councillors also approved Collins' motion to hike the minimum vehicle fee at city transfer stations and community recycling centres to $10 from $8.50 starting Jan. 1 for an anticipated $100,000 in revenue.

tmoro@thespec.com

905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro

