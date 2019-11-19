Hamilton eyes new bylaw crackdown on development fill dumping

The city is eyeing tighter fill-dumping rules to try to prevent contaminated soil from destroying farmland — or piling up in mountains like those at the now-infamous Waterdown Garden Supplies.
Council passed an emergency ban last month on importing out-of-town construction fill after complaints about "truck convoys" dumping hundreds of loads of mystery fill on rural Hamilton farms.
But next week, councillors will be asked to sign-off on a comprehensive new bylaw aimed at making it easier to track and crack down on sketchy fill-dumping no matter where the material comes from.
Loopholes under the city's current site alteration rules made rural Hamilton a "dumping destination" for several years, said Coun. Lloyd Ferguson, whose ward includes Waterdown Garden Supplies.
A Spectator investigation last spring revealed an estimated 24,000 truckloads of material were offloaded in piles 10 metres high at the Troy dumping hot spot, sparking a provincial investigation into potentially contaminated fill.
But residents in rural areas have also complained about dangerous truck convoys, ruined farm fields and nighttime dumping in Glanbrook, upper Stoney Creek, Dundas and Flamborough.
Highlights of the new bylaw include:
• A ban on fill-dumping on weekends and holidays — when bylaw officers are often unavailable;
• A permit requirement for landowners to spell out the volume and origin of incoming material expected;
• The provision of "detailed sampling analysis" on the quality of soil;
• The bylaw ability to force a cleanup of dumped material if the rules aren't followed.
Loopholes in the current rules gave bylaw officers "a really hard time" verifying complaints about soil dumping, said city development co-ordinator Carlo Ammendolia.
He estimated dumping investigations across the city that required more than one site visit have topped 300 since 2015, eating up more than 1,200 hours. But it is often impossible under the current bylaw to figure out how much fill had been dumped or whether it's clean.
The province has also vowed to enforce stricter regulations and quality control on developers that dig up the fill in the first place. But those changes have yet to be implemented.
mvandongen@thespec.com
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
