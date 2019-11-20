5 pharmacies where you can get your flu shot in Waterdown

Did you know anyone can catch the flu?

Your best defence against the seasonal influenza virus is to get a flu shot. The flu shot not only protects you but others who are most vulnerable, including seniors.

According to the Ontario Ministry of Health, the flu shot is safe, free and available from your doctor or nurse-practitioner. it is also available at local public health units and select pharmacies for those ages five years and older.

Here in Waterdown, you can get roll up your sleeve at five locations, which are listed on the map below.