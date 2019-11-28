ONTARIO COLD CASE: Little boy vanishes during fishing trip

A case that has haunted a small town in eastern Ontario for more than 47 years continues to baffle police and media alike.

While on a late-afternoon fishing trip at Holmes Lake, near Calabogie, five-year-old Adrien McNaughton simply vanished into the approaching night of June 12, 1972. The boy — wearing a blue nylon parka jacket, orange-striped shirt, brown shorts, and rubber-soled boots — was with three siblings, his father, and his father’s friend.

Adrien had grown frustrated with a tangled fishing line about an hour in and slumped onto a rock not far from his dad. He was a shy but busy little guy. So he left the shoreline to play nearby. That’s where he was last seen.

It was around 6 p.m. when panic began to set in. No one noticed him wander into the surrounding woods. No one saw him fall into the lake. There was no trace of the flaxen-haired lad from Arnprior. He apparently disappeared without a sound.

Related Content Missing Arnprior boy’s cold case may have new clues

Born on Nov. 4, 1966, the fourth of five children, a massive search got underway for Barbara and Murray’s little boy. Thousands of volunteers were led by the armed forces. But the terrain is rugged and the lake murky in that region of Ontario. Perhaps the absence of even a single clue, the absence of any semblance of a rational explanation, caused cruel rumours to spread throughout the tight-knit community for years to come.

Murray and Barbara live in Arnprior to this day, as do several of Adrien’s siblings. They won’t comment on what has become a highly publicized case. Enough has been said on the issue, is the family’s view.

Police have little to add at the moment, though OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson remains hopeful.

“We absolutely will keep on top of it,” he said. “Even though a case might go cold, we will never close it.”

The local newspaper Mercury-Advance, now with Torstar, followed the case from the beginning. The June 21, 1972 edition shows an above-the-masthead headline: "Still no sign of Adrian (sic)" with a photo of the search filling the rest of the front page. Numerous regional and national newspapers covered the story, as have several radio and internet sites.

When police released an age-enhanced sketch of Adrien in 2009, media interest was again piqued.