Union representing Hamilton’s public high school teachers, education workers to launch job action Tuesday

Hamilton public high school teachers and education workers will launch job action next week as its union and the province struggle to reach a deal at the bargaining table.
The provincewide job action, which begins Nov. 26, will target ministry and school board initiatives, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) said Thursday.
That means union members won't take part in EQAO preparation or testing, provide comments on report cards, or participate in unpaid staff meetings outside the school day, according to a news release.
Teachers and education staff will also participate in "information pickets" before and after school as well as during lunch periods, during which they will distribute handouts to parents and community members.
The pickets are intended to "educate the public about the Ford government's destructive plans for Ontario's publicly funded education system," the union said in the release.
Earlier Thursday, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said he feared "continuous escalation by unions."
Union president Harvey Bischof said the job action does not prevent working on a deal.
At Hamilton's public school board, OSSTF members include secondary teachers, office clerical and technical staff, professional student services personnel and ESL instructors.
Also on Nov. 26, the union representing public elementary teachers will start work-to-rule action. The campaign will mean teachers won't attend staff or school meetings or participate in ministry-related activities.
They also will not file progress reports of complete first-term report cards, instead giving principals a list of grades, with "one brief comment per frame" for kindergarten students.
Locally, Hamilton-Wentworth Elementary Teachers' Local members will still attend a Nov. 29 PA day session on bullying. Devan Selvey, a local high school student who was bullied at school, was fatally stabbed last month.
A decision has not yet been made on whether high school teachers will be able to attend, said Daryl Jerome, president of the OSSTF, District 21, Hamilton-Wentworth. More information is expected Monday.
The unions are at different points in talks. The union representing Catholic teachers has filed for conciliation. The union representing teachers in the French-language school boards has rejected Lecce's call for mediation.
npaddon@thespec.com
905-526-2420 | @NatatTheSpec
—With files from The Toronto Star
