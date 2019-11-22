Union representing Hamilton’s public high school teachers, education workers to launch job action Tuesday

Hamilton public high school teachers and education workers will launch job action next week as its union and the province struggle to reach a deal at the bargaining table.

The provincewide job action, which begins Nov. 26, will target ministry and school board initiatives, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) said Thursday.

That means union members won't take part in EQAO preparation or testing, provide comments on report cards, or participate in unpaid staff meetings outside the school day, according to a news release.

Teachers and education staff will also participate in "information pickets" before and after school as well as during lunch periods, during which they will distribute handouts to parents and community members.