Driver, 18, crashes into tree in Flamborough

An 18-year-old driver was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree in Flamborough Friday.
Police said Saturday the condition of the man, who was alone in the vehicle, has since been upgraded to stable.
The crash happened as the driver was heading north on Centre Road from Campbellville Road just before 5:30 p.m. Friday.
"There is no further information at this time regarding the cause of the collision although speed may have been a factor," police said in a news release.
The investigation continues. Anyone with information to help the police's collision reconstruction unit is asked to call 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755. Tips can be offered anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppershamilton.com.
