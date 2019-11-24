Only 11 submissions made for proposed retail cannabis shop in Waterloo

WATERLOO — The agency responsible for licensing and regulating alcohol and cannabis retail stores in the province received less than a dozen submissions related to a proposed retail cannabis shop in the City of Waterloo.

A spokesperson from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) told The Record they received just 11 submissions before the midnight Thursday deadline on which to comment on the proposed store.

While the AGCO would not share the comments with The Record, the spokesperson said the city and region each submitted comments. Two comments were received in support, and the rest were opposed to the proposed location at 32 King St. S., the former OW Sports shop near the public square.

"In general, the (opposition) referenced to it being too close to the university, others spoke to ... concerns about smoking, vaping and using cannabis, and another referenced concern about the family atmosphere of the neighbourhood," said Raymond Kahnert, communications adviser with the AGCO.

Only residents of the municipality and the municipality itself could submit comments over the 15-day submission period. Users were required to enter their address into the online submission system, and the system automatically rejected comments from outside the city.

The AGCO sent the comments to the applicant, 2208292 Alberta Ltd., on Friday afternoon and the applicant has until this Wednesday to respond — but a response is not required as part of the licensing process. The Record has attempted to contact the company, but has not received a response.

The City of Waterloo municipal retail cannabis store policy recommends stores be at least 150 metres from other sensitive uses (such as daycares, playgrounds or addiction service providers) and the city's submission to the AGCO indicated there are no such sensitive uses within that boundary.

The Region of Waterloo has a similar recommendation about keeping retail shops away from sensitive uses, but regional staff would not comment on the store location itself since area municipalities have authority over land use activities within their zoning bylaws and are responsible for building permits.

Kahnert couldn't say how early the Waterloo shop might open, noting it depends on each individual applicant and the speed at which they can get their shop ready.