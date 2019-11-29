Hometown Hearing Centre opens in Waterdown

Did you hear? Hometown Hearing Centre has officially opened in Waterdown and are now ready to take on clients.

“We’re really focused on being more than just a hearing clinic,” said co-owner Mark Houselander.

He said the team works alongside other health care professionals such as chiropractors, physiotherapists and pharmacists for a well-rounded health plan.

“When we’re dealing with our patients, a lot of people don’t realize or know that there’s a lot of other conditions or illnesses that are associated with hearing loss,” he said referring to diabetes, cardiovascular disease or even dementia.