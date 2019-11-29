Hometown Hearing Centre opens in Waterdown

Did you hear? Hometown Hearing Centre has officially opened in Waterdown and are now ready to take on clients.
“We’re really focused on being more than just a hearing clinic,” said co-owner Mark Houselander.
He said the team works alongside other health care professionals such as chiropractors, physiotherapists and pharmacists for a well-rounded health plan.
“When we’re dealing with our patients, a lot of people don’t realize or know that there’s a lot of other conditions or illnesses that are associated with hearing loss,” he said referring to diabetes, cardiovascular disease or even dementia.
The Waterdown clinic is the seventh location run by Houselander and his wife Cathy, and offers a litany of services including over 20 years of direct experience, a free full hearing test and report, customized hearing aid fittings, ear moulds, repairs and adjustments, counselling and free batteries.
“Hearing loss is typically gradual," he said. "That’s what people don’t realize is that it’s gradual and it doesn’t happen overnight.”
Often, Houselander said people who visit to have their hearing checked and get hearing aids, can finally hear the higher frequency sounds, such as birds chirping, leaves rustling in the breeze or even a turn signal in their car.
“Hearing aids don’t fix your hearing loss, they can only amplify what you have left,” he said. “Hearing aids are an aid, they’re not a cure.”
