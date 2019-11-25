Partridge relaunches Flamborough community council

The community council is made up of 12 members, with seven members appointed by their community organizations and five citizens-at-large.

The council includes Donna Czukar from Flamborough Connects, Penny Deathe from Healthy Community-Healthy Youth, Maureen VanderMarel from Village Theatre Waterdown, Paula Thompson from the Waterdown Village Business Improvement Area, Christina Birmingham from the Flamborough Chamber of Commerce, Pam MacDonald from the Waterdown Seniors Club and Nathan Tidridge from the Waterdown-East Flamborough Heritage Society.

It also includes individuals Wilf Arndt, Cindy Mayor, Stephanie Card, Robert Pasuta and Bryan Marks.

Partridge said the community organizations appointed representatives, while the five citizens were chosen by her from various areas of Ward 15, due to their involvement in Ontario Municipal Board challenges, community development issues and rural agriculture.

The third-term councillor said she previously had a community council when she was first elected in 2010. In her second term in office, Partridge said it evolved into a senior’s council and student community council.

“With the seniors centre and the library being completed it evolved into looking at the governance for the seniors centre,” she said. “That was really what we worked on when it was the seniors’ community council.”

While members of the public are welcome to attend the community council meetings, Partridge said the board table is strictly for members of the council and their input.

“It is not a public meeting that is going to allow delegations and have the general public speaking on every issue.”

The group is expected to meet every four to six weeks, but no meetings will be held in July, August or December -- although extra meetings can be called by Partridge.

The Flamborough community council will next meet Jan. 27, 2020 at Harry Howell Arena from 3-5 p.m. The meeting is expected to include a presentation about the proposed iConnect development at Clappison’s Corners.