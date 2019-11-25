GameBrain discusses risks of gambling in Waterdown

Agnew said if someone does have a gambling problem, the show recommends talking to friends, doctors, parents or school-based resources like guidance counsellors or teachers.

“It’s a matter of making students aware of what they might be experiencing and not even knowing it — and not having them keep it inside,” he said.

WDHS girls physical education head Jeannine MacIsaac said the event, which is hosted by the school every year, is attended by Grade 11 students.

She said by Grade 11 students are likely taking part in more risky behaviour — such as gambling.

“It’s just to make them aware of gambling and the risks associated with it,” she said, adding they have no specific concerns about gambling in the Waterdown student community. “It’s more about awareness and letting them know that it is an addiction.”

Meanwhile Penny Deathe, the community development co-ordinator of Healthy Community-Healthy Youth Flamborough, said gambling addictions come under the umbrella of healthy relationships.

“We know that healthy relationships … improves student success but reduces involvement in high-risk activities — and gambling is one of those activities,” she said. “Online gambling is so accessible (to youth) because of cellphones.”

While there is a casino in Flamborough, Deathe said through her work with HC-HY, she hasn’t had any specific concerns about gambling in the community.

“It’s helping kids make healthy decisions and healthy choices,” she said. “Asset building can help reduce those high-risk behaviours.”

Agnew said the interactive nature of the presentation means that students are likely to learn more.

“Rather than just have a speaker come in and speak at the students, we have students come up, they participate, it’s very interactive,” he said. “Generally, they have a good time and so do we.

“If we fool them into learning, we’re all right with that.”

GameBrain is a five-week tour across Ontario which visits between 25 to 30 schools each year.

Agnew said they visit WDHS every year to present to the school’s Grade 11 students, but said there is no specific gambling concern in Waterdown.

“Whatever schools want to bring us in, we show up, we do the show, we have a great time with the students and warn of the dangers and risks of gambling.”

He said the main take-away is to know the dangers of gambling now, so youth don’t end up having problems later.

Agnew said online gambling is also a concern for youth because it is accessible.

“One of the reasons we’re in high schools is because gambling is more accessible than ever,” he said, highlighting online gambling or fantasy pools as good examples of accessible gambling.