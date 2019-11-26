Hamilton expected to get go-ahead for health system transformation

Hamilton is expected to get the green light Tuesday from Ontario's health minister to become one of the first cities in Ontario to adopt a massive overhaul of the health-care system.

Health Minister Christine Elliott will be in Hamilton at 11 a.m. to announce an Ontario Health Team (OHT), which will be charged with overseeing dramatic changes to how local health care is delivered, funded and governed.

"This is obviously not going to be overnight change for sure," said John Fleming, co-chair of the proposed Hamilton OHT. "This will take time to develop and implement and we know we've got lots of challenges that lie ahead."

In total, 24 teams across the province will be the first to adapt the new system which will see OHTs operate under the umbrella of a superagency called Ontario Health.

The province set only vague guidelines for OHTs so the first teams will pave the way, coming up with the details of how the new system will be governed, funded and operate.

"It's a pretty powerful thing to be an early implementer of something that's this transformational," said Fleming.

"The goal is really more integrated, seamless patient-centred care. It means less time having to tell your story and more convenient and easy access for patients."

The proposed Hamilton OHT submitted a full application Oct. 9 after being among 31 teams chosen in July as potential early-adapters. Some of the teams cover a geography of up to roughly 500,000 while others are focused around a certain type of care such as children's hospitals.

Teams in Burlington and Niagara were also invited to apply, but it's unknown if either of those teams are getting the go-ahead right now. So far only a team in Mississauga has been announced.

The teams are expected to start implementing some of the proposed changes as early as 2020.