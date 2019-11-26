Hamilton gets go-ahead for health system transformation

"We've got lots of work to do in figuring out how to properly govern this system into the future. The government's plan is ultimately to flow health care funding through this mechanism once it reaches a certain level of development."

The Hamilton Health Team submitted a full application Oct. 9 after being among 31 teams chosen in July as potential early adaptors. Some of the teams cover a geography of up to roughly 500,000 while others are expected to focus around a certain type of care such as children's hospitals.

"We have been confident and optimistic from the beginning," said Fleming. "What differentiates us is in large measure is the significant work that has gone on over the past several years in Hamilton that recognized a long time ago what needed to be done here."

He particularly credits Code Red which is an ongoing project started in 2010 by Hamilton Spectator investigative reporter Steve Buist to explore the impacts the social determinants of health.

"We have really worked hard to integrate the social determinants of health," said Fleming. "That's an important part of our long term plan."

To start, the Hamilton Health Team will focus on mental health and addiction and seniors with multiple chronic conditions.

Fleming said home care is also a priority as well as enhancing digital health care which can include anything from electronic medical health records to video calling your doctor to health care providers virtually monitoring patients in their homes.

The teams are expected to start implementing some of the proposed changes as early as 2020.

The Hamilton Health Team includes McMaster University, Hamilton Health Sciences, St. Joseph's Healthcare, the city and a wide variety of community care providers including family doctors.

It is led by two patient advocates who are both cancer survivors, Fleming and Bernice King, which helped set it apart from the more than 150 initial proposals received by the province in May.

"In every part of the work we've done, we've had patients engaged and playing a significant role," said Fleming. "If you are going to talk about patient centred care than you better have some patients in there bringing their perspectives to the table and we've delivered on that."

The team is still open to new members and has a large group of supporters and collaborators outside of the 24 partners.

"We've got lots of people who are keen to be involved," said Fleming. "We've committed to being open about that. We're not going to start making quick or abrupt decisions. We need lots of dialogue in the community about how we progress with that."

Hamilton's proposed Ontario Health Team

The proposed Hamilton Ontario Health Team includes the following 24 organizations:

• Alternatives for Youth

• Alzheimer Society of Brant, Haldimand Norfolk, Hamilton Halton

• Bob Kemp Hospice

• Canadian Mental Health Association — Hamilton branch

• Catholic Children's Aid Society of Hamilton

• Centre de santé communautaire

• City of Hamilton (Healthy and Safe Communities, Public Health, and Paramedic Services)

• Compass Community Health Centre

• De dwa da dehs nye>s Aboriginal Health Access Centre

• Good Shepherd Centres

• Hamilton Niagara Haldimand Brant Local Health Integration Network

• Hamilton Children's Aid Society

• Hamilton Family Health Team

• Hamilton Health Sciences

• Indwell

• Lynwood Charlton Centre

• McMaster University, Department of Family Medicine which includes Stone Church Family Health Centre and McMaster Family Practice

• McMaster University, School of Nursing

• Ontario Telemedicine Network

• SE Health

• St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton

• Thrive Group

• Wayside House of Hamilton

• Wesley Urban Ministries

jfrketich@thespec.com

905-526-3349 | @Jfrketich

