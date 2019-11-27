What's going on here? Temporary road closures make way for Flamborough Santa Claus Parade

Santa Claus rolls into town Saturday.
To make way for the man in red, temporary road closures are needed.
JUST THE FACTS:
Between 6 and 10 p.m. Nov. 30, the following roads will be closed:
• Parkside Drive from Braeheid Avenue to Mill Street North;
• Centre Road from the 5th Concession Road East to Parkside Drive;
• Hamilton Street from Parkside Drive to Dundas Street;
• Dundas Street from Hamilton to Main streets; and
• Main Street from Dundas Street to Parkside Drive.
The Flamborough Santa Claus Parade, with its many floats, marching bands and dazzling displays, will wind its way through the heart of the village of Waterdown starting at 6:30 p.m.
Paradegoers can secure their seats early by setting up chairs along the parade route prior to the magical event. However, parade organizers request that folks avoid personal spaces on Main Street, respect the private property of homeowners and avoid their driveways.
“Please do not park your vehicle or leave chairs in an area that will infringe upon business operation,” wrote parade co-ordinator Stephanie Wilsack in a recent column.
For more information about the parade, visit flamboroughsantaclausparade.com.
