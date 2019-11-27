What's going on here? Temporary road closures make way for Flamborough Santa Claus Parade

Paradegoers can secure their seats early by setting up chairs along the parade route prior to the magical event. However, parade organizers request that folks avoid personal spaces on Main Street, respect the private property of homeowners and avoid their driveways.

“Please do not park your vehicle or leave chairs in an area that will infringe upon business operation,” wrote parade co-ordinator Stephanie Wilsack in a recent column.

For more information about the parade, visit flamboroughsantaclausparade.com.