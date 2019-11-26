Hang on to your hats! Wind warning issued for Hamilton

Hold on to your hats, it's about to get breezy.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Hamilton as forecasters are predicting strong southwesterly winds to develop in the late morning or early afternoon on Wednesday.
Winds gusting to 80 km/h are expected with the possibility of up to 90 km/h into the afternoon.
The winds are expected to tail off by Wednesday evening.
The conditions may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break, Environment Canada warns, with power outages are also possible.
The blustery conditions are the result of a low pressure system moving over Lake Huron and Georgian Bay late Wednesday.
