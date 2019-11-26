Hamilton real estate forecast: Property prices up 3.8 per cent in 2020 seller’s market

It's a bit early to look at the crystal ball and make New Year's predictions, but that didn't stop Re/Max from making a few forecasts this week about the real estate market for 2020.

The company suggests that a seller's market will continue in Hamilton-Burlington with average prices climbing 3.8 per cent to $613,958.

A seller's market is forecast because of the relatively low amount of inventory — 1.9 months on the market average in Hamilton and 1.6 months in Burlington — and the uninterrupted flow of "buyers who are coming from the GTA looking for more affordable properties."

The hottest neighbourhoods in Hamilton next year are expected at the outer compass points of the city's municipal boundary: Leckie Park, the Elfrida neighbourhood at the corner of Rymal Road and Regional Road 20, Fifty Point, the Winona neighbourhood on the city's eastern border at Grimsby, and Waterdown West.

In Burlington, the outlook describes Brant Hills, Central and The Orchard as areas that will continue to be in demand from buyers.

Specific mention is made of "a development freeze in downtown Burlington that might delay future developments."

A seven per cent gain is predicted in Niagara, where home prices are expected to hit $457,412 in 2020, after climbing 12.9 per cent last year.

Niagara, currently a balanced market in terms of available inventory, is expected to shift to a be seller's market next year with "value-conscious consumers from the GTA buying in droves," according to the Re/Max outlook.

A Royal LePage report last month found that Hamilton prices had fallen 0.9 per cent to $561,322 in the third quarter of 2019, in part because "homeowners from Hamilton and Burlington are selling their homes at a profit and coming (to Niagara)," said Brad Johnstone, broker of record for Royal LePage NRC Realty in Niagara.

Driving prices in both the Hamilton and Niagara markets is the situation in Toronto, which Re/Max predicts will remain a seller's market.