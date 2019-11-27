Cannabis 2.0 products to be unveiled in Toronto

Canopy Growth Corporation will officially unveil its new Cannabis 2.0 products, including its Distilled Cannabis concept, chocolates, vape cartridges and vape pens, at a media launch event in Toronto, Nov. 28.
“With the coming of Cannabis 2.0, our goal is to provide customers with the best quality products, and I truly believe through the hard work and dedication of our team, we have delivered just that,” said Mark Zekulin, CEO of Canopy Growth. “Since our first medical sale in 2014, we’ve been focused on innovation and quality, and now we’re expanding that with the launch of our game-changing recreational beverages, chocolates and vapes.”
In partnership with Hummingbird Chocolate, the company’s state-of-the-art chocolate factory is now fully operational.
To date, the company holds more than 130 patents and has filed more than 330 patent applications.
Canopy Growth has designed a line of vape pen and vape cartridge products that exceed hardware safety regulations. The company has obtained UL 8139 certification for devices launching imminently, which it considers the most thorough safety standard for vaping devices, and will seek the same certification for additional vape products prior to launching them into the market.
On Thursday, Nov. 28, chief technology officer Peter Popplewell will unveil Canopy’s lineup of vape cartridges and associated rechargeable batteries to be launched into the Canadian market in January 2020, with Phase 2 of vape products consisting of a pod-based vape system and a recyclable single-use vape pen launching in early 2020. Using the industry standard 510 thread format, which comprises approximately 75 per cent of vape extract sales in established markets like Colorado and California, is the company’s top launch priority.
The launch event will include a technical breakdown of various vape products showcasing the company’s commitment to consumer safety as well as prices for the new offerings.
DISTILLED CANNABIS BEVERAGES
Canopy Growth’s scientific development team has developed a proprietary process that distils whole flower cannabis into a clear liquid, which is used as an active ingredient in a wide variety of THC- and CBD-infused beverages.
The company has named the resulting product Distilled Cannabis. Produced in its newly-licensed beverage facility, the company’s wide variety of beverages are offered in a range of brands, flavours and sizes. Canopy Growth’s beverages have been developed to provide the serving sizes and onset times that consumers experience with other beverage formats.
Tweed RTD (ready to drink) are pre-mixed with Distilled Cannabis and offered in 355-millilitre cans. The ready-to-drink beverages are flavoured to represent Tweed’s three core cannabis strains, including Penelope and Tonic containing two milligrams of THC and 1.5 milligrams of CBD and Bakerstreet and ginger ale and Houndstooth and soda, both containing two milligrams of THC per can.
Through its partnership with Houseplant founders Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, Canopy Growth has developed Houseplant Grapefruit and Houseplant Lemon, both containing 2.5 milligrams of THC per 355-millilitre can. These beverages can be enjoyed any time of day for any occasion, allowing for a new way to consume cannabis.
Under the new brand Quatreau, Canopy has developed a range of naturally-flavoured, refreshing seltzer-like sparkling water beverages that are targeted at wellness-focused beverage enthusiasts.
The first four beverages are Quatreau cucumber and mint and Quatreau passion fruit and guava, each containing two milligrams of CBD, as well as Quatreau ginger and lime and Blueberry Acai, each containing two milligrams of CBD and two milligrams of THC per can.
For consumers interested in a more potent option, Deep Space is a smaller ready-to-drink carbonated beverage, dark-coloured with a bold, full flavour that comes in a 222-millilitre can and contains 10 milligrams of THC per serving, the maximum level of THC permitted by Health Canada.
In addition, Canopy has established a new brand of beverage mixers, Tweed Distilled Cannabis. Packaged in 150-millilitre bottles of Canopy Growth’s proprietary clear liquid cannabis, Tweed Distilled Cannabis can be mixed with any non-alcoholic beverage or enjoyed neat or on the rocks, allowing the consumer to control serving amounts.
Tweed Distilled Cannabis will be flavoured using three core Tweed strains, including Penelope, which will contain five two-milligram servings of THC and 1.5 mg of CBD (for a total of 10 milligrams of THC and 7.5 milligrams of CBD), as well as Bakerstreet and Houndstooth which will both contain five two-milligram servings of THC (for a total of 10 milligrams of THC). Tweed’s Distilled Cannabis will be available for sale in early 2020.
AWARD-WINNING CHOCOLATE
Canopy Growth’s partnership with international award-winning Hummingbird Chocolate supports the production of world-class chocolate in the company’s new state-of-the-art chocolate factory. Through this partnership, Canopy Growth has successfully brought chocolate back to the former Hershey's factory, previously known as the Chocolate Capital of Ontario.
Led by Erica and Drew Gilmour, Hummingbird Chocolate has won over 60 international awards including the Golden Bean, awarded by the prestigious Academy of Chocolate. Leveraging Hummingbird’s knowledge and expertise, Canopy Growth is producing high-quality, bean-to-bar craft chocolate infused with specific amounts of specially-formulated cannabis.
The cacao beans, roasted on site to achieve rich optimal flavour, are sourced directly from Peru, the Dominican Republic and Colombia.
Canopy Growth’s dedication to making the finest cannabis-infused chocolate in the world is showcased across three distinct brands — Bean & Bud Craft Cannabis Company, Tweed and Tokyo Smoke. The company will begin shipping the chocolates from its regional distribution centre in Smiths Falls across the country in the coming weeks.
Bean & Bud premium 70 per cent dark chocolate has a rich flavour and aroma and comes in shareable chocolate medallions, made from single-origin Zorzal cacao. Carefully crafted from beans grown in a bird sanctuary in the Dominican Republic, Bean & Bud Dominican Craft Reserve contains two medallions per package with five milligrams of THC each.
Tweed milk chocolate is meticulously crafted using Canopy Growth’s proprietary hybrid strain, Penelope, and contains 2.5 milligrams of THC and 1.8 milligrams of CBD in each of the four chocolate squares.
Tokyo Smoke THC-infused dark chocolate is created with simple yet quality ingredients, including a sativa-dominant cannabis extract with minimal CBD content. Each five-piece chocolate bar contains 10 milligrams of THC in total, two milligrams of THC for each segmented piece.
In the coming months, Canadian consumers will have the opportunity to experience cannabis in a variety of different flavours and formats. Thanks to the groundbreaking work of Canopy Growth’s innovation teams, the company is poised to lead the industry with world-class vape pen and vape cartridge technology; crisp, clean, refreshing cannabis beverages; and premium, delicious, bean-to-bar cannabis-infused chocolate.
