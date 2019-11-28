Sewage secrets released: Hamilton council apologizes, makes Chedoke spill documents public

The city has secretly studied how to deal with a foot-deep layer of sewage-laced sludge coating the bottom of Chedoke Creek for the last year — so far, without settling on a solution, newly released reports show.
A consulting study as far back as January recommended the city spend $2 million to dredge out 530 big dump-truck loads worth of polluted "sludge" stuffed with fecal bacteria, metals and algae-feeding nutrients.
It's not clear how much of that pollution is due to a 24-billion-litre, four-year sewage spill exclusively revealed by The Spectator last week, a story that ultimately sparked a council decision Thursday to release previously confidential studies on the infamous leaking sewage.
Regardless, Wood Environmental recommended removal because the soupy mess represents a long-term threat to aquatic life downstream in Cootes Paradise and beyond in the harbour. "The longer this sediment is exposed to the environment the greater the risk of continued impairment," reads the report.
But council later commissioned a SLR Consulting "peer review" that questioned the original consultant's conclusion, prompting the city to request more tests and a new risk assessment this fall — and miss its original provincial order deadline.
The city asked for the second opinion because the original study "required a lot of field evaluation and the tight (provincial order) timelines didn't allow for a full review," spokesperson Jasmine Graham said in an email Thursday.
After the city asked for more time, the province issued a new order this month to submit an ecological risk assessment and, if needed, a remediation plan by Feb. 14.
The long-secret reports were released by the city — along with an apology to residents — after council supported a disclosure motion by councillors Maureen Wilson and Nrinder Nann in a marathon meeting that began Wednesday and did not end until around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.
The Spectator revealed details of confidential reports last week that show councillors deliberately hid the magnitude of watery sewage that escaped undetected over four years from a leaky sewer tank gate into Chedoke Creek, which outlets into Cootes Paradise.
City officials did not tell the public about the size of the spill — the equivalent of 10,000 Olympic pools of stormwater mixed with sewage — citing concerns about lawsuits and an ongoing investigation by Ontario's Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks.
Wilson, newly elected along with Nann this term, said releasing the studies — along with a formal public apology for not doing so earlier — was about rebuilding public trust. "I think the lesson that this council takes away from this experience is that on matters of public health and safety, we should always be erring on the side of full and immediate disclosure."
The Spectator previously reported spill details were not shared with harbour-cleanup partners like the City of Burlington, the Bay Area Restoration Council (BARC) and the Royal Botanical Gardens, which manages Cootes.
The Wood consulting report also notes the studies so far have happened "in the absence of broad consultation."
The city should take the extra time granted by the province to "work collaboratively" with those partners ignored to date, said BARC head Chris McLaughlin. "Everyone wants to sit down on this," he said. "I could make a meeting tomorrow."
Ten reports were released Thursday that look at the ecological spill impact, remediation options and changes recommended to how the city monitors and runs underground sewage-catching tanks. Those studies have now been posted at Hamilton.ca/ChedokeCreek.
Tys Theijsmeijer, the RBG's head of natural areas, said he needs time to assess the newly released reports.
But in general, he noted his concern about the potential of contaminated creek sludge "slowing wetland recovery time" with the ongoing release of algae-feeding nutrients.
He also agreed with the report finding that is a "challenge to quantify" the direct impact of the latest spill on aquatic life. But Theijsmeijer also pointed out reintroduced marsh plant life, like water lilies, were all but "wiped out" in Cootes by the end of 2018, when the spill was at its worst.
In July 2018, the city told the public about a leak in Chedoke, posted warning signs and vaccum-cleaned 242,000 litres of "floatables" from the creek. However, the volume and duration were kept secret.
Dan McKinnon, head of public works, says the combined sewer networks's control system had been incorrectly programmed, allowing the tank gate to remain five per cent open over the four-year leak.
The public has also not seen results of new testing conducted at Chedoke Creek in September that are referenced in a provincial officer's order against the city.
Staff reports that reference the city's legal situation and the provincial investigation — including two previously obtained by The Spectator — will not be released, the city says.
mvandongen@thespec.com
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
tmoro@thespec.com
905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro
905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec
905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro
