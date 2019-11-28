Sewage secrets released: Hamilton council apologizes, makes Chedoke spill documents public

Wilson, newly elected along with Nann this term, said releasing the studies — along with a formal public apology for not doing so earlier — was about rebuilding public trust. "I think the lesson that this council takes away from this experience is that on matters of public health and safety, we should always be erring on the side of full and immediate disclosure."

The Spectator previously reported spill details were not shared with harbour-cleanup partners like the City of Burlington, the Bay Area Restoration Council (BARC) and the Royal Botanical Gardens, which manages Cootes.

The Wood consulting report also notes the studies so far have happened "in the absence of broad consultation."

The city should take the extra time granted by the province to "work collaboratively" with those partners ignored to date, said BARC head Chris McLaughlin. "Everyone wants to sit down on this," he said. "I could make a meeting tomorrow."

Ten reports were released Thursday that look at the ecological spill impact, remediation options and changes recommended to how the city monitors and runs underground sewage-catching tanks. Those studies have now been posted at Hamilton.ca/ChedokeCreek.

Tys Theijsmeijer, the RBG's head of natural areas, said he needs time to assess the newly released reports.

But in general, he noted his concern about the potential of contaminated creek sludge "slowing wetland recovery time" with the ongoing release of algae-feeding nutrients.

He also agreed with the report finding that is a "challenge to quantify" the direct impact of the latest spill on aquatic life. But Theijsmeijer also pointed out reintroduced marsh plant life, like water lilies, were all but "wiped out" in Cootes by the end of 2018, when the spill was at its worst.

In July 2018, the city told the public about a leak in Chedoke, posted warning signs and vaccum-cleaned 242,000 litres of "floatables" from the creek. However, the volume and duration were kept secret.

Dan McKinnon, head of public works, says the combined sewer networks's control system had been incorrectly programmed, allowing the tank gate to remain five per cent open over the four-year leak.

The public has also not seen results of new testing conducted at Chedoke Creek in September that are referenced in a provincial officer's order against the city.

Staff reports that reference the city's legal situation and the provincial investigation — including two previously obtained by The Spectator — will not be released, the city says.

mvandongen@thespec.com

905-526-3241 | @Mattatthespec

tmoro@thespec.com

905-526-3264 | @TeviahMoro

