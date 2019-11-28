Shoppers favour Black Friday over Boxing Day

Consumers choose the pre-holiday sales because they want to buy gifts at a good price, said Leblanc, which the timing of Boxing Day doesn't offer.

The retail council found 77 per cent of Canadians' holiday budgets dedicated to gifts — with the remainder for personal purchases.

It also helps that Black Friday sales have expanded beyond those considered go-to categories for Boxing Day discounts, like appliances and apparel, said Leblanc. Airlines, car dealerships, home decor and improvement chains, phone companies and others now advertise deals for the unofficial kickoff of the holiday spending season.

"It feels like it's evolved to be everything."

It's not likely that merchants hurt over the changing momentum, said Marty Weintraub, a partner and national retail practice leader at Deloitte Canada.

"A lot of it is just shifting sales from one period to a different period," he said, but having the sale earlier in the year "does give retailers a slight advantage."

Consumers often try to set a budget for holiday spending, he said, and may have more available funds before the holidays, as well as more energy to shop.

It's also better for retailers to make sales earlier rather than engage in massive markdowns in an attempt to rid themselves of inventory they didn't sell during the holidays, he said, which is what Boxing Day has traditionally been about.

"That's not the best game to play," Weintraub said.

Those weary of pressure to offer more discounts on Black Friday can participate in ways other than sales, added Leblanc.

"Not all retailers necessarily need to go down the heavy discounting route," he said.

Shops can bring in special products to launch on Black Friday, for example, when they're likely to see increased foot and online traffic.

And, it seems, retailers would be smart to join the marketing effort in some form.

Weintraub anticipates Black Friday will continue to see growth at the expense of Boxing Day for some time to come.

"I don't think we've hit the peak yet."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28 2019.

By Aleksandra Sagan, The Canadian Press