Is this your stuff? Halton police seek owners in treasure trove of stolen goods

Halton police have posted photos of a virtual treasure trove of watches, jewelry and other goods they recovered from as many as 15 break and enters in the Burlington and Hamilton area.

The break-ins date back to January and the cases were referred to as the "Under Armour bandit" by police due to a unique shoe impression at multiple scenes.

Two Hamilton residents face several break and enter charges after police arrested them on Nov. 23.