UPDATE: Missing girl found

Hamilton police tweeted that a teen girl reported missing in late November has been found.

Serenity Rossi was dropped off at the Tim Hortons at Clappison's Corners around 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21 and did not return home, police said. She was last seen at a mall in Toronto, at Jane Street and Finch Avenue West, on Monday, Nov. 25.

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, Hamilton police sent a tweet that the 16-year-old had been safely located.