Outage leaves more than 5,000 Waterdown customers without power

Alectra Utilities is reporting a power outage in Waterdown is impacting 5,796 customers.

The utility company said the outage, which was reported at 11:04 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, is weather related.

The outage stretches from 6th Concession East to Mountain Brow Road and Highway 6 to Kerns Road.

Alectra said crews have been dispatched to make repairs. The estimated time for power restoration is Sunday, Dec. 1 at 3:30 p.m.