UPDATE: Power expected to be out in Waterdown until 9 p.m.

Alectra Utilities is reporting power is not expected to be restored in Waterdown until 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1.
The utility company said the outage, which was reported at 11:04 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1 and impacts 5,796 customers, is weather related.
The outage stretches from 6th Concession East to Mountain Brow Road and Highway 6 to Kerns Road.
Alectra said crews have been dispatched to make repairs. The previous estimated time for power restoration was 3:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, Hydro One is reporting an outage in the area of Highway 8 and Safari Road impacting less than 20 customers.
The outage is under investigation and there is no estimated time for restoration.
