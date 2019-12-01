UPDATE: Power expected to be out in Waterdown until 9 p.m.

Alectra Utilities is reporting power is not expected to be restored in Waterdown until 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1.

The utility company said the outage, which was reported at 11:04 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1 and impacts 5,796 customers, is weather related.

The outage stretches from 6th Concession East to Mountain Brow Road and Highway 6 to Kerns Road.

Alectra said crews have been dispatched to make repairs. The previous estimated time for power restoration was 3:30 p.m.