Alectra Utilities has restored power to some areas of Waterdown, but 2,235 customers are expected to remain without power until 11 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1.

The utility company said the weather-related outage, which was reported at 11:04 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1 originally impacted 5,796 customers.

The area impacted by the outage stretches from 6th Concession East to Mountain Brow Road and Highway 6 to Kerns Road.

In a tweet at 8:15 p.m., Alectra said crews have been dispatched to make repairs and making progress on the 11,000 customers in Hamilton and 2,000 in St. Catharines who remained without power.